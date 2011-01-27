fr1nge21,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue with your TV.
If this is happening on one input, then you may want to see about resetting the device (if it's a cable/sat box, for instance).
If this happens on all inputs, then you'll likely need to contact the Samsung customer service center in your region for additional help. I'm not sure what the issue would be, and a diagnosis without looking at it wouldn't be very useful, unfortunately.
--HDTech
Hi,
We currently have a samsung ps50b530s2w, which since the warranty run out (typical) has been having screen problems.
On the right hand side of the screen from top to bottom the image breaks up about 2 inches in from the side. also when this occurs and the picture on the side breaks up a red,green or white line apears.
Any help on this matter.
Thanks