fr1nge21,

I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue with your TV.

If this is happening on one input, then you may want to see about resetting the device (if it's a cable/sat box, for instance).

If this happens on all inputs, then you'll likely need to contact the Samsung customer service center in your region for additional help. I'm not sure what the issue would be, and a diagnosis without looking at it wouldn't be very useful, unfortunately.

--HDTech