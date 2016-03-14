Samsung forum

Samsung 4K TV Judder

by frank120361 / March 14, 2016 2:53 AM PDT

Hello. I have a Samsung 4K SUHD TV Model: UN55JS8500FXZA, that is about 3 months old. I have been experiencing judder when I watch mostly anything but sports.I usually see the picture judder about once every 3-5 minutes. Its annoying. I contacted Samsung who was little help. I found a "Motion Control" setting in the TVs menu and tried to adjust the judder and blur setting but am still getting the juddering effect. Maybe I'm not adjusting it properly. Honestly I have no idea if the issue is with the TV; Surround Sound Receiver or the Comcast X1 Box. Does anyone have any suggestions? Thanks in advance. FRANK

16 total posts

All Answers

Answer
My choice?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2016 11:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung 4K TV Judder

On my sets I disable motion processing as I find the glitches unacceptable. "We're not here yet" is what I'll write about motion smoothing.

Still Some Juddering
by frank120361 / March 16, 2016 9:37 AM PDT
In reply to: My choice?

Thanks for your reply. I disable the motion processing and although it is improved, I'm still seeing some juddering. I also have more of a soap opera effect as well. Any other suggestions? My TV has a disable as well as standard and clear I think.

The SO effect tells me motion processing is still on.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 17, 2016 5:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Still Some Juddering

I get some bad frames right from the source so we can't fix that but your post tells me motion processing is still on.

Setting Was On Standard (Not Off)
by frank120361 / March 21, 2016 2:44 AM PDT

Hi. Yes, you are correct. The Auto Motion was not set to "off" It was set to "standard". Since the change was made to "off", the juddering is totally gone. However, I don't think the picture looks quite as nice. Sports still look great but the movies and TV channels just look ok and for the quality of TV I have, it should be more than just ok. I actually do not mind the soap opera affect as it makes the picture clearer in my opinion, but I also know if I switch back to some other setting in the motion processing, the juddering may likely start up again. Forgetting the juddering, what is the absolutely best setting in auto Motion for the TV? Can't remember, all the choices, but I know I have Clear, Standard, Off, Custom and maybe one or two others. I've seen some posters say that I can manually eliminate the juddering by changing some custom settings. I have tried that a few times, but it did not go away. Do you have any other ideas? Thanks again. FRANK

And that's the question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 21, 2016 7:52 AM PDT

Personal preferences mean my best setting is not your best setting. So far the motion processing here, on any TV to date has not been flawless so my preference has been to turn it off so I get what the source supplies. You can try all the other settings to find your best.

Factory settings are inadequate
by rdchittenden / February 11, 2017 7:29 AM PST

I have had the same model Samsung SUHD TV for only one day and have experienced all the judder and picture quality issues discussed in this thread. In picture settings expert mode there is a setting to reduce juddering that does help. I still find the picture quality to be less than my 8 year old Sony Bravia and have already arranged to return this TV. Overall, the picture is good to excellent when viewing live content such as news programming or sports. Regular TV programming and movies do not look like HD. I am sure this unit is great with 4K content but frankly, how much 4K content do we have at this time?

Customizing your pic settings is the best way to go
by exclusive92 / November 17, 2017 9:30 PM PST
In reply to: My choice?

Om my samsung 6300 75inch 120 hertz i always put auto motiom plus on and customize.it with the judder reduction and blur reductiom from 0 to 10...i expierenced mo glitches or game lag...the tv is very powerful...cause i read about the motiom plus having lots of lag amd my.tv i never had that problem...had it for 3 years..2015 model ..on dec 12l3 2014...i agree with the guy askingnthe questiom saying with it om the tv looks more clear..for me with it on video games look amd feel more real...movement is smoother and more fluid...and for.me.i kmow how to customize the pic settings to the tv best potential amd use color space...so. i put it on standard...and customize it and make.it.look 10x clearer and better tham dynamic...especially.if u kmow.how.to customize color space...i do and the color in video games ar3 so vivid it brings video games to life..for me i never had complaints on my tv and i always been played.games.with.auto motion plus.always.on it feels and looks better in my opinion..bigger the tv the more pixels u see..i always took in game screenshots...and proof in the pudding...so customizimg it is the way to get the best and most vivid picture quality especially.putting.color space on brings video game colors to life

Answer
Judder
by HVGeordie / December 26, 2016 1:04 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung 4K TV Judder

Hi guys,

I have recently bought a 55" Samsung UE55KS7500U curve TV and I'm having major problems with judder. Having read this thread setting auto motion to off seems to have helped (in the last half hour) however is it not the job of auto motion to deal with the judder?
I have also had a problem on sports setting where i get a pink/purple shadow as if it is double vision which seems to me like some sort of judder/layering problem but if I go back to game mode it disappears.

The 'experts' from samsung tried to fix my problem however they were no help.

I have no problems watching films through a hard drive or normal TV but I do have problems when using the xbox1 either streaming via skygo or playing games. Is there a thread with somebodys best settings to use or one of your own that I could try as you sound like you know more than I do.

Thanks

Andrew

Samsung Judder
by Mustdie90 / January 24, 2017 8:48 AM PST
In reply to: Judder

Hi Andrew
Just bought the same TV as you and have the same problem.
Spoke to Samsung and they are not really bothered, they say take it back to the supplier's.
Was watching an LG in the hotel Last night and the picture seemed stunning and judder free.
Anyway am taking mine back at the weekend if this tweet does not work.
At the moment seems fine
Digital clean view off
Auto Motion Plus Custom Blur Reduction 0
Judder Reduction 5
LED Clear Motion off
Smart Led off film Mode Off
Colour Space Native


Will try these for a couple of days as it seems the best I can get it.

Regards Steve

Judder Fixed?
by pdeck33 / February 8, 2017 5:55 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung Judder

I've had this terrible judder coming from my Dish Hopper 3 receiver which is capable of 4k. I was very worried with needing to return it after a painstaking mounting process. The ONLY thing that clearly worked was switching the Auto Motion "Off". First I thought it was fixed with the Film Mode as Auto1 instead of Auto 2, but maybe it was a fluke. Auto 1 and 2 seem to both produce well so far. What is strange is my Xbox One (not S) seems to stream perfectly fine and games look great on Game mode.

Judder-sensitive
by Selectiveeye / February 20, 2017 2:22 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung Judder

Steve... Did you end up returning the tv? I am wondering if I should even bother.

It is very hard to tell if I got a lemon or if it might be better if I return it for another. I played with all the settings, but am very "judder-sensitive" . Drives me nuts. Every 3-5 minutes. I have a UN65KU6290FXZA 65" . It was very inexpensive, and am wondering if that might be the issue, but the higher priced models all have the same refresh hertz.

I upgraded from a 10 year old 46" Sony Bravia. It is still a great tv. Excellent picture and never a judder in sight. No soap opera. I would just keep it if the special wall mount wasn't $350.

Same issue
by J5a53 / December 12, 2017 5:42 PM PST
In reply to: Judder-sensitive

We just bought the Samsung MU8000. We had the same 10 year old Sony Bravia as you....and it was..is a great TV! The only issue we had with it is the board in it went bad and you had to let it warm up for 30 min for it to be watchable. But the picture was great..no juddering. This new Samsung...I have to say I’m a little disappointed. You cant watch it is standard mode due to the dimming and now the juddering. I don’t know if upgrading to the Quantum dot would fix the problem or if they are all this way?

Judder gone ?
by Bertrand57000 / July 20, 2017 5:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung Judder

Hello and thanks for that useful message, I have the Samsung UE55KU7075 UHD screen and i experience the same behaviour.

Have you found a decent solution ? Even with minimal correction, i can see some judder when restoring from a black screen to a fast scene (namely in commercials)

Thanks a lot and best regards

Bertrand

Answer
My solution.....
by MSDOGS1976 / February 12, 2018 6:06 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung 4K TV Judder

I have a 55" 6300 series and also experienced juddering. What has worked the best for me is keeping digital clean view 'ON' and turning auto motion plus 'OFF'. This setup has eliminated 95% of my juddering. If there is any juddering I can't see it. Ymmv.......

Horrible purchase
by Jamisonthegreat / February 13, 2018 11:00 AM PST
In reply to: My solution.....

I picked up the 58" 6100 series. What a waste of money. The judder, no matter what I do, will never be what I want. Netflix seems to do better than most apps. Sling was terrible. Not to mention it consistently keeps disconnecting from Wifi with no reason to. I bought this tv to go up a little bit in size but for ease of use. My old plasma picture is better and works flawlessly. I am very much considering returning. This isn't what I expected, even after calling Samsung support. Might as well just use a firestick or tv at this point. I have no solution and am very unhappy.

