Samsung 4K TV Judder

On my sets I disable motion processing as I find the glitches unacceptable. "We're not here yet" is what I'll write about motion smoothing.
Hello. I have a Samsung 4K SUHD TV Model: UN55JS8500FXZA, that is about 3 months old. I have been experiencing judder when I watch mostly anything but sports.I usually see the picture judder about once every 3-5 minutes. Its annoying. I contacted Samsung who was little help. I found a "Motion Control" setting in the TVs menu and tried to adjust the judder and blur setting but am still getting the juddering effect. Maybe I'm not adjusting it properly. Honestly I have no idea if the issue is with the TV; Surround Sound Receiver or the Comcast X1 Box. Does anyone have any suggestions? Thanks in advance. FRANK