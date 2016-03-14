Samsung 4K TV Judder

Hi. Yes, you are correct. The Auto Motion was not set to "off" It was set to "standard". Since the change was made to "off", the juddering is totally gone. However, I don't think the picture looks quite as nice. Sports still look great but the movies and TV channels just look ok and for the quality of TV I have, it should be more than just ok. I actually do not mind the soap opera affect as it makes the picture clearer in my opinion, but I also know if I switch back to some other setting in the motion processing, the juddering may likely start up again. Forgetting the juddering, what is the absolutely best setting in auto Motion for the TV? Can't remember, all the choices, but I know I have Clear, Standard, Off, Custom and maybe one or two others. I've seen some posters say that I can manually eliminate the juddering by changing some custom settings. I have tried that a few times, but it did not go away. Do you have any other ideas? Thanks again. FRANK