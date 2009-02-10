Samsung 42" PPM42S3- no coax input- how do I get cable?

Do you have a cable provider, roof antenna,
satellite?
I recently bought this tv and was very surprised when I saw that there was no coaxial input, there is . I'm under the impression that I need a tv tuner. I'm not planning to hook it up to any computer. For such a large display, what would be the best option?
Here's a list of inputs:
Composite Video ~ 1 x RCA
Composite Video 1 - 3 x RCA (Y/Pb/Pr)
Composite Video 2 - 3 x BNC (Y/Pb/Pr)
S-VIdeo - 1 x DIN - 4-pin
DVI - 1 x 29-Pin DVI
RGB 1 - 1xMini D-Sub 15-pin
RGB 2 - 5xBNC (RGB/H/V)
RS232C - 1xMini Jack
Audio - 1xMini Jack, 2 Sets RCA
Thanks for any help!