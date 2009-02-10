Samsung forum

Samsung 42" PPM42S3- no coax input- how do I get cable?

by ledeakin / February 10, 2009 1:11 AM PST

I recently bought this tv and was very surprised when I saw that there was no coaxial input, there is . I'm under the impression that I need a tv tuner. I'm not planning to hook it up to any computer. For such a large display, what would be the best option?

Here's a list of inputs:
Composite Video ~ 1 x RCA
Composite Video 1 - 3 x RCA (Y/Pb/Pr)
Composite Video 2 - 3 x BNC (Y/Pb/Pr)
S-VIdeo - 1 x DIN - 4-pin
DVI - 1 x 29-Pin DVI
RGB 1 - 1xMini D-Sub 15-pin
RGB 2 - 5xBNC (RGB/H/V)
RS232C - 1xMini Jack
Audio - 1xMini Jack, 2 Sets RCA
Thanks for any help!

7 total posts
can you be a little more specific?
by mamontano / February 10, 2009 3:11 AM PST

Do you have a cable provider, roof antenna,
satellite?

It's cable
by ledeakin / February 10, 2009 6:42 AM PST

I live in an apartment where cable is automatically provided (so I can't ask the cable company for a box, since it's through my apartment).

Inputs
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 10, 2009 7:06 AM PST
In reply to: It's cable

ledeakin,

Welcome to the forum. Which country are you inquring from?

The best input listed there would be the DVI, and followed by RGB (Component).

--HDTech

I'm from the US
by ledeakin / February 10, 2009 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: Inputs

US, Georgia to be specific

Cable...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 10, 2009 1:09 PM PST
In reply to: I'm from the US

Sorry about that. I didn't recognize the model number.

The television doesn't have a tuner input, so cable may not be possible directly from the wall to the TV since you don't have a co-ax. What you might consider is a VCR/DVD player that has a tuner, so it can receive the signal from the wall, process in the unit, and output through component cables through the DVD/VCR tuner to the back of your TV.

A salesperson at one of your local electronics stores should be able to help you choose a model. I believe you'll be looking for a unit that has a QAM tuner.

--HDTech

Thanks
by ledeakin / February 10, 2009 1:21 PM PST
In reply to: Cable...

Thanks for the advice, I'll try that.

