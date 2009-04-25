netwar,
I would definitely recommend going with the service call, particularly while your unit is under warranty. I'm not sure what to suggest outside of a source signal issue, but it's best to have a technician take a look at it for a proper diagnosis.
Keep me posted!
--HDTech
Hi,
Every now and then, my TV screen gets garbled with large chunks of the screen ghosted two or three times to the right. This includes the onscreeen menu. As well as the ghosting, it appears that horizontal lines are missing across the screen. This comes and goes - and I have tried unplugging everything else in the house to see if it may be bad power or something else.
I am going to make a warrantly claim as what used to happen on and off is now happening all the time - i.e. all day today.
Strangely, tonight I switched over to my media-pc (1080p via HDMI) and after I maximised a window (which always makes the HDMI resync for some reason) - everything was ok.
Any ideas would be great as it would save me having to wait around for a tech.