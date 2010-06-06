SAMSUNG 32" LED TV from abroad (New Zealand to Philippines)

Is to get the cable converter box. It will take your cable signals and output them in either component (I think this would be best) or HDMI and side step all tuner issues. Replacing boards is likely to cost more than the set.
Bob
Hi, My aunt is migrating from New Zealand to Australia. Before migrating, she decided to visit us here in the Philippines. She brought her SAMSUNG 32" LED TV Series4 and gave to it my grandma as a gift. Now, here's the problem, we cannot use the TV here in our country because there is no or the signal is weak. I tried re channeling the TV but no success. The local technicians here in the country said that we have to change the motherboard to be able to use it here or try a cable converter. One technician said the we can reprogram the TV to have a US country settings. Do I need a software to reprogram our LED TV? or a software to unlock it. We've been dealing with this problem 2weeks from now.. It's completely uses.. I need help..! Badly..!