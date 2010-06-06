Samsung forum

SAMSUNG 32" LED TV from abroad (New Zealand to Philippines)

by D307354 / June 6, 2010 11:37 PM PDT

Hi, My aunt is migrating from New Zealand to Australia. Before migrating, she decided to visit us here in the Philippines. She brought her SAMSUNG 32" LED TV Series4 and gave to it my grandma as a gift. Now, here's the problem, we cannot use the TV here in our country because there is no or the signal is weak. I tried re channeling the TV but no success. The local technicians here in the country said that we have to change the motherboard to be able to use it here or try a cable converter. One technician said the we can reprogram the TV to have a US country settings. Do I need a software to reprogram our LED TV? or a software to unlock it. We've been dealing with this problem 2weeks from now.. It's completely uses.. I need help..! Badly..!

My advice
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2010 12:01 AM PDT

Is to get the cable converter box. It will take your cable signals and output them in either component (I think this would be best) or HDMI and side step all tuner issues. Replacing boards is likely to cost more than the set.
Bob

SAMSUNG 32" LED TV from abroad (New Zealand to Philippines)
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 7, 2010 6:28 AM PDT

D307354,

New Zealand is on the PAL system, and the Philippines is on the NTSC system, so we're talking about a difference of transmissions from 50hz to 60hz in broadcast signals alone. Also, factor in the power source, type and current. It may not be compatible at all.

There's no way to "re-program" a PAL TV to work in an NTSC region that I'm aware of, and even replacing the boards may cause an issue, since voltage, power and the internals are designed for a different region.

People in the past have tried, but ultimately, there's no software reprogramming that I'm aware of that will work. I would strongly recommend AGAINST updating the firmware with the firmware from a different region, as many people have tried that method, and none to my knowledge have succeeded (other than succeeding in breaking their television set). There are a few posts here at CNET that are a testament to that.

I wish I had a better answer for you, but I don't see how this could logically work. I'd recommend returning the TV back to the country it was intended to work in.

Ultimately in the wrong region, most any television would be "useless" when using different format and wattage transitions.

--HDTech

