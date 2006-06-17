Saint John Kerry :)

On a Saturday afternoon, in Washington, D.C., Senator John Kerry's

campaign manager visited the Cardinal of the Catholic cathedral. He

told the Cardinal that John Kerry would be attending the next day's

sermon, and he asked if the Cardinal would kindly point out Kerry to the

congregation and say a few words that would include calling Kerry a

saint.



The Cardinal replied, "No, I don't really like the man, and there are

issues of conflict with the Catholic Church over certain of Kerry's

views."



Kerry's manager then said, "Look, I'll write a check here and now for

a donation of $100,000 to your church, if you'll just tell the

congregation you see Kerry as a saint"



The Cardinal thought about it and said, "Well, the church can use the

money, so I'll work your request into tomorrow's sermon."



As Kerry's manager promised, Senator Kerry appeared for the Sunday

sermon and seated himself prominently at the edge of the main aisle.

And, during the sermon, as promised, the Cardinal pointed out that

Senator Kerry was present.

Then the Cardinal went on to explain to the congregation, "While

Senator Kerry's presence is probably an honor to some, he is not my

favorite person. Some of his views are contrary to those of the

church, and he tends to flip-flop on many other views. John Kerry is

a petty, self absorbed hypocrite and a nit-wit. John Kerry is a

liar, a cheat, and a thief. John Kerry is the worst example of a

Catholic I've ever personally witnessed. He turned on his buddies in

Viet Nam. He wrote a book and portrayed himself in the best light

when he was a traitor to his fellow servicemen. He has lied about

his military record and had the gall to put himself in for a medal.

He married for money and is using it to lie to the American people.

He also has a reputation for shirking his senatorial obligations both

here, in Washington, and in Massachusetts. He simply isn't to be

trusted."



The Cardinal completed his view of Kerry with, "But, when compared to

Senator Ted Kennedy, Senator Kerry is a saint."