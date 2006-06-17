Saint John Kerry :)

Speakeasy forum

by jonah jones / June 17, 2006 6:27 AM PDT

On a Saturday afternoon, in Washington, D.C., Senator John Kerry's
campaign manager visited the Cardinal of the Catholic cathedral. He
told the Cardinal that John Kerry would be attending the next day's
sermon, and he asked if the Cardinal would kindly point out Kerry to the
congregation and say a few words that would include calling Kerry a
saint.

The Cardinal replied, "No, I don't really like the man, and there are
issues of conflict with the Catholic Church over certain of Kerry's
views."

Kerry's manager then said, "Look, I'll write a check here and now for
a donation of $100,000 to your church, if you'll just tell the
congregation you see Kerry as a saint"

The Cardinal thought about it and said, "Well, the church can use the
money, so I'll work your request into tomorrow's sermon."

As Kerry's manager promised, Senator Kerry appeared for the Sunday
sermon and seated himself prominently at the edge of the main aisle.
And, during the sermon, as promised, the Cardinal pointed out that
Senator Kerry was present.
Then the Cardinal went on to explain to the congregation, "While
Senator Kerry's presence is probably an honor to some, he is not my
favorite person. Some of his views are contrary to those of the
church, and he tends to flip-flop on many other views. John Kerry is
a petty, self absorbed hypocrite and a nit-wit. John Kerry is a
liar, a cheat, and a thief. John Kerry is the worst example of a
Catholic I've ever personally witnessed. He turned on his buddies in
Viet Nam. He wrote a book and portrayed himself in the best light
when he was a traitor to his fellow servicemen. He has lied about
his military record and had the gall to put himself in for a medal.
He married for money and is using it to lie to the American people.
He also has a reputation for shirking his senatorial obligations both
here, in Washington, and in Massachusetts. He simply isn't to be
trusted."

The Cardinal completed his view of Kerry with, "But, when compared to
Senator Ted Kennedy, Senator Kerry is a saint."

Now, now...
by EdH / June 17, 2006 6:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Saint John Kerry :)

Not nice.

but but its so so good
by Mark5019 / June 17, 2006 6:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Now, now...

john kerry is the band aid poster child

overheard in rose k's bedroom
by WOODS-HICK / June 17, 2006 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Saint John Kerry :)

the phone rings

Mom?
yes, teddy
I have very bad news. jackie passed away today.

rose composed herself. and with hopeful hesitation said


you weren't driving were you?


now that is funny hahahahahahaha

