by Mac McMullen / February 24, 2008 8:27 AM PST

I believe it was former Senator Howard Baker who said,
"Never vote for a politician, it only encourages them "

But just yesterday....
by EdH / February 24, 2008 8:49 AM PST
In reply to: Sage Advice

you were saying everyone should vote.

Which is it?

Is it possible........
by Mac McMullen / February 24, 2008 9:40 AM PST
In reply to: But just yesterday....

For two people to imply or say something opposite of the other,
and both be correct ?

I only implied one thought, and quoted someone else for another,
and believe them both correct.

(NT) Maybe you should run for office.
by EdH / February 24, 2008 10:12 AM PST
In reply to: Is it possible........
(NT) But who would vote for him?
by critic411 / February 24, 2008 10:13 AM PST
Were you for voting before you were against it?
by Bill Osler / February 24, 2008 10:29 AM PST
In reply to: Is it possible........

Seems like that rings a bell somewhere.

Or are you suggesting we vote but only for non-politicians? Good advice, perhaps ... but hard to follow.

By the time they get on the ballot...
by EdH / February 24, 2008 11:00 AM PST

they are politicians.

Precisely.
by Bill Osler / February 24, 2008 11:12 AM PST

That's why it's hard advice to follow.

by the time...
by James Denison / February 24, 2008 6:49 PM PST

...they open their mouth and promise something they know they won't do, or can't do, they are politicians.

I always vote for...
by James Denison / February 24, 2008 6:47 PM PST
In reply to: Sage Advice

...the best person running. Unfortunately by the time they are voted out of office they are often the worst person running. There are some exceptions and I'd put Reagan at the top of exceptions list.

