by redragon777 / August 17, 2006 8:22 PM PDT

Can anybody tell me how to get rid of this page as it starts up as I start my internet, Ebay is my homepage and when checking on my options it still states that, I am having real trouble getting any other web pages and have to go through google otherwise this safetyhomepage comes straight back! It does say I am infected with a M32.Myzor virus but I had zone alarm on the system which has picked up nothing and have just downloaded Bitdoctor and that does not say I have a virus either!
Please someone out there help me as my system is really slow at the moment. I am running windows xp home.
Many thanks
Stuart

by eddie11013 / August 17, 2006 11:40 PM PDT
In reply to: Safetyhomepage.com

Have a look here. Found with a google search. Post back if it doesn't help.
Good luck,
Eddie

Collapse -
Adware Away can remove this hijacker
by K Martin / August 25, 2006 9:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Safetyhomepage.com

One computer in my comapny was infected by this hijacker a couple days ago, the guy who own this computer downloaded many games from internet then he got infected, our IT department tried many methods to no avail, finally they ended up buying a software "adware away", this software seems to have remover tool specially for this browser hijacker.

Collapse -
download SmitfraudFix (by S!Ri)
by Marianna Schmudlach / August 25, 2006 10:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Safetyhomepage.com

to the Desktop.
http://siri.urz.free.fr/Fix/SmitfraudFix.zip
Extract the files to the Desktop
A folder named SmitfraudFix is created.


Next, download Ewido Anti-Malware:
http://www.ewido.net/en/download/
Locate the icon on the Desktop and double-click it to launch the set up program.
Once the setup is complete run Ewido to update the definition files.
On the main screen select Update, and then select the Update Now link.
Next, select the Start Update button
(The update starts and a progress bar shows the updates installed.)

More here:

http://forums.spywareinfo.com/index.php?showtopic=83176

Collapse -
Thank you.
by chiacmic / August 25, 2006 6:03 PM PDT

Thank you.

Collapse -
safetyhomepage.com and safetyhomepage.net
by netguardian / September 7, 2006 11:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Safetyhomepage.com
