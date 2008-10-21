Safest non-static material for laptop sleeve?

Cotton with a nice soaking in Downey.
I've been searching the forum archive and other sites online, and have not found an answer to this question. I want to buy or make a handmade laptop sleeve, and I want to make sure that I won't run the risk of generating static electricity in the case's padding or shell. Is there anything I should avoid - - fleece, wool, polyester? I know cotton is a good barrier. Or is this not a concern at all because the laotop will be turned off while in the sleeve? Thanks!