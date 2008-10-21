Safest non-static material for laptop sleeve?

Computer Newbies forum

by turtlegrace / October 21, 2008

I've been searching the forum archive and other sites online, and have not found an answer to this question. I want to buy or make a handmade laptop sleeve, and I want to make sure that I won't run the risk of generating static electricity in the case's padding or shell. Is there anything I should avoid - - fleece, wool, polyester? I know cotton is a good barrier. Or is this not a concern at all because the laotop will be turned off while in the sleeve? Thanks!

Collapse -
I'm going with...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 21, 2008

Cotton with a nice soaking in Downey.

Collapse -
(NT) Leather outside, non-static pink foam inside
by Willy / October 21, 2008
Collapse -
Thanks
by turtlegrace / October 22, 2008

I didn't know about this product. Any idea where I can get it in small quantities? Online I only see huge rolls.

Collapse -
Wrap
by Willy / October 22, 2008
In reply to: Thanks

The sources I've seen have always been shipping rolls/sheets. These are also "foam" not any type of bubble wrap. Also, the foam can be called, "closed cell type" its somewhat rigid and not the soft bouncy wrap sometimes used.

In a pinch, there are the "black bags" that look slick and cellophane. While these are too slick and a product may slide out but a good "retaining" clip or lock will do wonders, thus using any other material to make the sac and then usage of the black bag, maybe a quick idea.

Understand, I don't make sacs or bags, so its all on your shoudlers if these are feasible and durable.

tada -----Willy <untracked>

Collapse -
Thanks again
by turtlegrace / October 23, 2008
In reply to: Wrap

I'll look into the bags, too.
Cara

