information please such as what is in the forum tip above where you put your subject in. Also, CAPS=Yelling plus it is difficult to read.
Tip: If you are asking for help to troubleshoot a computer-related problem, please be sure to include all the necessary information (ie: operating system, model number, hardware, software, etc) that will help others identify your problem for a speedy resolution.
I CAN OWNLY START COMPUTER UP IN SAFE MODE,WHEN POWERING UP IT WILL GO TO SAFE MODE SCREEN AKEING ME TO PICK ONE OF THE FOUR START UPS TRYED ALL BUT I CAN ONLY GRT SAFE MODE AND SAFE MODE WITH INTERNET TO WORK THIS HAPPENS EVER TIME I PUT COMPUTER ON
PLEASE HELP
CHRIS