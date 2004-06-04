Whilst in boot up keep pressing F8
Great tips,I copy and save most of them, but one i havent seen is how to start in safe mode. I have done it before but cant remember how.
... in addition to Lindburgh's good information above, please click on the link below:
How To Start In 'Safe Mode'
Hope this helps.
Grif
