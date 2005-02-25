??'s on Using an External Hard Drive for Backup, Imaging

I am considering this but wondering if I can use the same EHD for both my laptop and my desktop. Can an EHD be partitioned so I have a seperate partition for each computer?
At the moment, my plan is to make an image of each computer with some software that allows incremental updates. I would then take the drive offsite so if my home office burns down I have all my data. Once a month I would retreive it and update it, then return it to storage.
I now make regular backups of my critical data files on flash drives and CD's; some of which I also keep offsite. I have a 256MB and a 1G flash drive for this purpose. I would continue to do this between image updates.
I am a professional writer and if you think I have a phobia about losing my work...you're right! Unlike the accounting I do for my husband's business, I could never reconstruct my creative work. Of course, I don't want to have to reconstruct my husband's work either.
I am eager for any advise anyone wants to offer. I would also appreciate recommendations on hardware and software. Thanks.
