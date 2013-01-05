Whilst not being familiar with the setup you have, I ask the question, is there a provision in the setup procedure when connecting your HDMI cables, for the sound to be directed ONLY to the external amplifier?, ---- If so, is there an alternative setting, allowing the Internal (TV) speaker to be used as well as the external amplifier.
Also, another thought comes to mind, does the Samsung allow you to turn off CEC, (or whatever they call their version of "common remote control"), which would be enabled to allow you to control all of your Samsung gear with the one remote control. I have read somewhere that this can interfere with the use of the TV speakers (and thus, the headphone jack), if the feature is turned on. Let us all know how it turns out
donhe7
I have a RXV 471 with three hdmi devices connected: apple tv, Samsung blueray and directv sat. They all appear to work correctly. Before I connected the av receiver, I had a pair of Sony wireless earphones connected to a plug on the Samsung TV. When I connected the devices to the av receiver, it appears that the hdmi cable cut the sound to the tv and sent it to the Bose speakers. Is there a way to coneect the head phones to the receiver using the receiver RCA plugs?