Russia Attacks McDonald's Now

This is Russia's latest smear campaign for getting caught being involved in the Ukraine rebel area, and for aiding them in shooting down a Malaysia airliner with many Dutch passengers on board.
The Russian reaction to getting caught doing wrong is so petty and petulant.
Russia closes McDonald's
"Russia's food safety agency said Thursday that it was checking
McDonald's restaurants around the country, a day after several branches
of the chain were shuttered in Moscow.The pressure on the
American chain, which has 435 restaurants in Russia, comes at a time of
heightened tensions over the fighting in eastern Ukraine.After
the United States and the European Union slapped sanctions on Russian
state banks and major industries last month, Russia responded with a
wide-ranging ban on food products imported from those countries."
