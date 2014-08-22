Speakeasy forum

Russia Attacks McDonald's Now

by James Denison / August 22, 2014 11:51 PM PDT

This is Russia's latest smear campaign for getting caught being involved in the Ukraine rebel area, and for aiding them in shooting down a Malaysia airliner with many Dutch passengers on board.

The Russian reaction to getting caught doing wrong is so petty and petulant.

Russia closes McDonald's

"Russia's food safety agency said Thursday that it was checking
McDonald's restaurants around the country, a day after several branches
of the chain were shuttered in Moscow.The pressure on the
American chain, which has 435 restaurants in Russia, comes at a time of
heightened tensions over the fighting in eastern Ukraine.After
the United States and the European Union slapped sanctions on Russian
state banks and major industries last month, Russia responded with a
wide-ranging ban on food products imported from those countries."

4 total posts
(NT) Look at how many of their people they are laying off.
by Diana Forum moderator / August 23, 2014 12:36 AM PDT
I noticed that
by James Denison / August 23, 2014 1:01 AM PDT

not to mention those deprived of the food service. Russia's still a totalitarian state to some degree.

(NT) To all degrees that matter.
by Diana Forum moderator / August 23, 2014 4:34 AM PDT
