Rural cell phone antenna

A friend of mine was in a similar situation, and a little research led me to a device sold by AT&T called "femtocell" which, for $150 outright, connects to their network via the Internet and registers as a cell tower. You program it via a web page to define which phones can use it (I think it will allow up to 5 phones). The trick is that it only works with AT$T phones, and you have to have high-speed Internet access.



I believe the guy that owns and markets the "MagicJack" product announced something similar back in January at CES2010, but I cannot remember the details. I have an older model MagicJack, and it works, but it installs software that you can't uninstall, and it monitors your web activities just like Google, and shows advertisements in the softphone screen on your computer. But if he releases a MagicJack dongle that permits cell phone usage on the MagicJack number, I'll buy ten of them for friends and family and turn off my AT$T account.



Right now I am exploring VOIP phone systems for home use, and I just configured an Asterisk PBX with a couple of wifi phones I bought off ebay. It works pretty well, but it requires that I buy SIP trunks from a carrier - more research is necessary...



Woody Fairley CCNA, MCITP