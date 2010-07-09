Rural cell phone antenna

Hard to suggest any phones until you tell us which carrier you use. In the past, many HTC phones had external antenna connections. I recommend Phonescoop.com. They have a phone finder tool that can help you find a phone based on different feature requirements.
We are on the outskirts of cell phone coverage at our alternative energy home in northern Michigan. I've got a cell phone antenna, a 50 foot mast and attach the antenna to my getting real old Kyocera K10 Royale which has an external antenna port.
What I'm trying to find (without much luck) is a cell phone that has an external antenna port. Preferably one that has either decent web capabilities or will even allow me to use it with my laptop for internet access. Or am I on a pipe dream expedition in futility?