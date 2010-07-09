Phones forum

Rural cell phone antenna

by kitcar / July 9, 2010 10:38 AM PDT

We are on the outskirts of cell phone coverage at our alternative energy home in northern Michigan. I've got a cell phone antenna, a 50 foot mast and attach the antenna to my getting real old Kyocera K10 Royale which has an external antenna port.

What I'm trying to find (without much luck) is a cell phone that has an external antenna port. Preferably one that has either decent web capabilities or will even allow me to use it with my laptop for internet access. Or am I on a pipe dream expedition in futility?

Which cellular provider
by birdmantd Forum moderator / July 9, 2010 10:59 AM PDT

Hard to suggest any phones until you tell us which carrier you use. In the past, many HTC phones had external antenna connections. I recommend Phonescoop.com. They have a phone finder tool that can help you find a phone based on different feature requirements.

Virgin Mobile right now
by kitcar / July 10, 2010 2:07 AM PDT

I hate those contracts so I went with Virgin Mobile when I bought the thing. I used the site, Phonescoop.com and it found a slew of phones with external jacks. Best part is they're all "discontinued" but for 2.

The most important issue is the external jack, second is carrier, third is use as a modem. I can use an impedance clamp but I lose a lot of db.

The ones that are still current, Cal-Comp A100 (cricket), Motorola C139 (TracFone) both of which appear to be pretty much useless but at least I have a list of phones and can check with my carrier to see if I can get one through them.

check out this link
by birdmantd Forum moderator / July 10, 2010 9:07 AM PDT
AT&T has a solution - femtocell
by wfairley / July 10, 2010 10:21 PM PDT

A friend of mine was in a similar situation, and a little research led me to a device sold by AT&T called "femtocell" which, for $150 outright, connects to their network via the Internet and registers as a cell tower. You program it via a web page to define which phones can use it (I think it will allow up to 5 phones). The trick is that it only works with AT$T phones, and you have to have high-speed Internet access.

I believe the guy that owns and markets the "MagicJack" product announced something similar back in January at CES2010, but I cannot remember the details. I have an older model MagicJack, and it works, but it installs software that you can't uninstall, and it monitors your web activities just like Google, and shows advertisements in the softphone screen on your computer. But if he releases a MagicJack dongle that permits cell phone usage on the MagicJack number, I'll buy ten of them for friends and family and turn off my AT$T account.

Right now I am exploring VOIP phone systems for home use, and I just configured an Asterisk PBX with a couple of wifi phones I bought off ebay. It works pretty well, but it requires that I buy SIP trunks from a carrier - more research is necessary...

Woody Fairley CCNA, MCITP

femto cell solution not ideal for rural areas
by Pepe7 / July 11, 2010 3:59 PM PDT

AFAIK much of northern michigan and the upper peninsula does not yet have broadband, so neither a femtocell or magicjack is a viable solution.

To the OP> If you are truly in a rural location mostly away from strong cellular coverage, I'd investigate a repeater/amplifier solution that utilizes your mast/antenna on top of your home. Why? Well, this would likely allow you to forgo having to deal with an external antenna that's no longer as common on the newer smartphones. As an added benefit, any phone from any provider available in the area will most likely work in your home since you are amplifying what the rooftop antenna picks up. All you really need is a dual band system which works with most of the U.S. providers. If your area is only 1900 or 850, it makes the task even easier. Look at one of the Wilson options that start in the $300-500 range. You save some money and hassle since the rooftop antenna is already present. Links-

http://www.wilsonrepeaterstore.com/wilson-building-solutions/wilson-801262-db-pro.html

http://www.alternativewireless.com/cellular-antennas/cell-phone-antennas/wilson-antennas/wilson-cellular-amplifiers.html

http://www.wpsantennas.com/841245-Wilson-Cellular-In-Building-Wireless-Dual-Band-SOHO-Cellular-PCS-A.aspx

http://antennaguy.com/WilsonAmp.html

another repeater, small cheap
by wfairley / July 26, 2010 8:33 AM PDT

I don't know if you found a solution yet, but I just stumbled upon this device:

http://www.cellranger.net/

Adding 50 dB to the signal might help your situation; I recommend further research, though.

Woody

