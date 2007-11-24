Runtime Error for PC Power Suite Pro

Now investigate the version of the DLL noted.
I just installed the PC Power Suite Pro utilities software and keep getting a runtime error - C:\Program Files\PC Power Suite\sysclean.exe (This application has requested the Runtime to terminate it in an unusual way.) I've uninstalled the program then reinstalled it on my HP with XP with the same results. I've contacted the manufacturer for help, but they're taking their sweet time in contacting me back. Is there anything I can do to fix this on my own? This problem only occurs with my main hard drive. The program runs flawlessly on my second hard drive. I've done chkdsk on the C drive (which took almost 2 hours the first time) with the same runtime error.
Thanks