Runtime Error for PC Power Suite Pro

by SardonicDude / November 24, 2007 12:39 AM PST

I just installed the PC Power Suite Pro utilities software and keep getting a runtime error - C:\Program Files\PC Power Suite\sysclean.exe (This application has requested the Runtime to terminate it in an unusual way.) I've uninstalled the program then reinstalled it on my HP with XP with the same results. I've contacted the manufacturer for help, but they're taking their sweet time in contacting me back. Is there anything I can do to fix this on my own? This problem only occurs with my main hard drive. The program runs flawlessly on my second hard drive. I've done chkdsk on the C drive (which took almost 2 hours the first time) with the same runtime error.

Thanks

Links for your research.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 24, 2007 12:49 AM PST
RE:
by SardonicDude / November 24, 2007 1:13 AM PST

I found two different versions of this dll file, both of which are 7.0.2600.0 or later (the newest one being 7.0.2600.180). Now, I just have to wait for the hotfix from MS to see if this works. Thanks for the help.

There must be one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 24, 2007 1:55 AM PST
In reply to: RE:

DLL HELL is a place we can read about but when you have multiple versions, some very odd things can happen. Research which is preferred and where the DLL should be.

