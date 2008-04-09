Desktops forum

Running out of ideas..

by Cahlista / April 9, 2008 3:24 AM PDT

My computer has been sitting unplugged in the corner for about 6 months now, so I finally bought a new Monitor and booted it back up. System is primarily used for long-term gaming. I upgraded from 2G of ram to 4G and added a new speaker system as well, but these are the only changes that have been made. I know it never ran like this before, but my games are running horribly. Instead of moving smoothly as it used to, when I move the camera around on Final Fantasy XI as well as other games the camera moves, but it's very jumpy/laggy/choppy. Hard to describe, but it shouldn't be running like this. I've updated my video drivers, done a full spyware/virus scan, defragged, registry scan, checked for processor driver updates, etc and nothing seems to fix it. A friend of mine also suggested that I make sure it's not the new ram causing the issue, and I've tried taking the new ram out, and the game/system runs the same with or without the new ram. I'm out of ideas as far as what the issue could be... any suggestions?

Pentium 4 3.0Ghz Processor
Radeon X1650 Pro Video Card
4G Corsair RAM
(Not sure what other specs may be needed)

7 total posts
Did you go back to 2G RAM?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 9, 2008 3:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Running out of ideas..

There are issues when we exceed that.

Yup
by Cahlista / April 9, 2008 4:04 AM PDT

I did go back to 2G, yes. I left it that way for a couple days and was still having the same issue, so I went back up to 4G.

Ok, share the details about ALL the drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 9, 2008 4:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Running out of ideas..
System is running XP, btw
by Cahlista / April 9, 2008 4:23 AM PDT

The current video driver is here (Display Driver only): http://game.amd.com/us-en/drivers_catalyst.aspx?p=xp/radeonx-xp

I had previously installed the Catalyst Software Suite but started having problems directly after, so I removed it and installed the regular Display driver and wasn't having and problems afterwards. This was several months ago, though, and before the computer sat for months.

As far as the drivers go for the processor, I went into Device Manager a couple days ago and right clicked -> Update Drivers and it came back saying there isn't a better match at this time. Also tried this method for the video card and it did the same thing.

Let's not count on Microsoft for drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 9, 2008 4:29 AM PDT

That's busted and shows no sign they'll fix that. Share the list of drivers we need for XP on a new install using that discussion as a guide for our Motherboard, Audio, Video, Lan and more.

Bob

List to follow, when I have access to the computer again.
by Cahlista / April 9, 2008 4:42 AM PDT

haven't had to do a fresh install for quite some time, thankfully. I believe I have a CD for the Motherboard and LAN drivers if I remember correctly, but can't remember when the last time I checked for updates was, as I've been off of that computer for quite some time. I'll check into this when I get home, as I'm at work at the moment with no access to that computer and can't remember exactly what some of the specs are.

