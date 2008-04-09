Running out of ideas..

My computer has been sitting unplugged in the corner for about 6 months now, so I finally bought a new Monitor and booted it back up. System is primarily used for long-term gaming. I upgraded from 2G of ram to 4G and added a new speaker system as well, but these are the only changes that have been made. I know it never ran like this before, but my games are running horribly. Instead of moving smoothly as it used to, when I move the camera around on Final Fantasy XI as well as other games the camera moves, but it's very jumpy/laggy/choppy. Hard to describe, but it shouldn't be running like this. I've updated my video drivers, done a full spyware/virus scan, defragged, registry scan, checked for processor driver updates, etc and nothing seems to fix it. A friend of mine also suggested that I make sure it's not the new ram causing the issue, and I've tried taking the new ram out, and the game/system runs the same with or without the new ram. I'm out of ideas as far as what the issue could be... any suggestions?



Pentium 4 3.0Ghz Processor

Radeon X1650 Pro Video Card

4G Corsair RAM

(Not sure what other specs may be needed)