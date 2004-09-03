running 2 forms of xp after reformat

You sure you didn't do an "in place install" of XP? I did that once, and instead of choosing the default folder for XP, I changed it to another and ended up with 2 XP's and on bootup, I had to select one or the other.
Yes, you can start fresh. Just use your XP installation disk to boot from; you may have to change your BIOS settings to make your cd-rom the first boot device, or tap f8 where you get options to boot from. Just make sure you select format before the installation. Good luck. If you're unsure of exactly how to do this, google "installing XP".
I reformatted my hd and ended up with two xp's to select from. when I deleted one, it was the wrong one. Now my hd is full due to both xp's still loaded and only one running. Can I reformat again and get rid of all and start over or would it be better to go buy another hd????? don't want to make the same mistake again...... thanx.....