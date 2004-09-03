Computer Help forum

General discussion

running 2 forms of xp after reformat

by wrk / September 3, 2004 10:13 PM PDT

I reformatted my hd and ended up with two xp's to select from. when I deleted one, it was the wrong one. Now my hd is full due to both xp's still loaded and only one running. Can I reformat again and get rid of all and start over or would it be better to go buy another hd????? don't want to make the same mistake again...... thanx.....

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: running 2 forms of xp after reformat
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: running 2 forms of xp after reformat
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Re: running 2 forms of xp after reformat
by Brandon Eng / September 3, 2004 10:53 PM PDT

You sure you didn't do an "in place install" of XP? I did that once, and instead of choosing the default folder for XP, I changed it to another and ended up with 2 XP's and on bootup, I had to select one or the other.

Yes, you can start fresh. Just use your XP installation disk to boot from; you may have to change your BIOS settings to make your cd-rom the first boot device, or tap f8 where you get options to boot from. Just make sure you select format before the installation. Good luck. If you're unsure of exactly how to do this, google "installing XP".

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: running 2 forms of xp after reformat
by wrk / September 4, 2004 6:26 PM PDT

thanx will give it a try... and let ya'll know...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good luck!
by Brandon Eng / September 5, 2004 4:12 AM PDT

.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: running 2 forms of xp after reformat
by zzz1 / September 9, 2004 11:45 AM PDT

boot from the floppy and type fdisk, choose 3 and delete all partitions. esc, create partitons, use all area and reboot with the WinXP in the cdrom, make sure the CMOS is set to boot from the cdrom, let windowsXP format the partitison and install WinXP. simple

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.