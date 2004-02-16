Run Time Errors On Win XP Pro

How to disable script and runtime errors
You can configure Internet Explorer to ignore these script and runtime errors. Please follow this step-by-step guide:
1. Open Internet Explorer.
2. Click on Tools, then on Internet Options.
3. Click on the Advanced tab.
4. Look for the "Disable script debugging" line and put a check mark in the box.
5. Now look for the "Display a notification about every script error" line and remove the check mark in the box.
I have started to receive many run time errors while visiting some urls. How do you get rid of them? It has been several years since I have seen a run time error.
Thanks