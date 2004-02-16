Windows Legacy OS forum

by rhfjr / February 16, 2004 1:52 AM PST

I have started to receive many run time errors while visiting some urls. How do you get rid of them? It has been several years since I have seen a run time error.

Thanks

Re:Run Time Errors On Win XP Pro
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2004 2:34 AM PST

How to disable script and runtime errors
You can configure Internet Explorer to ignore these script and runtime errors. Please follow this step-by-step guide:

1. Open Internet Explorer.

2. Click on Tools, then on Internet Options.

3. Click on the Advanced tab.

4. Look for the "Disable script debugging" line and put a check mark in the box.

5. Now look for the "Display a notification about every script error" line and remove the check mark in the box.

Re:Run Time Errors On Win XP Pro
by thetickfan / February 16, 2004 4:24 AM PST

What about run time errors on regular XP? I, also, have been getting a C++ Run Time error message on non-active URL's. Whether I click on okay or the x, IE shuts down. When I followed the suggestions for the XP Pro problem, I found that the disable script debugging box was already checked, and the display a notification box was already unchecked. Is there anything else that I can do?

Run Time Error
by tbaltd / September 22, 2007 5:53 PM PDT

Uncheck Display notification of every script error.
Check Disable Script Debugging (Internet Explorer)
Check Disable Script Debugging (other)

Harvey7

