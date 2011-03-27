Said server software and in fact "software today" needs a computer or CPU to run on. I'm unsure where the concept of no-computer but software only ideas come from. It's quite strange to see this being asked for so no offense but where did this idea come from?
If you are thinking about a NAS, even a NAS has a small computer in the box.
Bob
Hey all, I want to know if it is possible, and how is so, to run a server OS or any hosting software from a hard drive that is networked and attached to my router and not to a computer? I currently have a mixed home network of OSes, Mac OS X SL, 2 Windows 7 machines, and various tablets and smartphones. I have a 2TB hard drive attached to an Apple Airport Extreme Base Station (current generation.) The main thing I want the server for is to host for media, iTunes. The Home Sharing function is kosher for in home network use, but I would like to be able to access my media on from outside as well. Optimally I would love to have OS X server on just the drive, but if it's possible to do that without having a computer attached I am up for any suggestions that will solve this. THanks in advance, Jake M