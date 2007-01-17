Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

*.rtf files are larger than the *.doc files

by briandina / January 17, 2007 6:38 PM PST

~I am using Word 2003. I have document (*.doc) that has color gaphics in the header and footer. File size 793K.
~I need to save it for a friend with an older version of Word, so I choose SAVE AS, and under Save-as-Type I choose:
"Word 97-2003 & 6.0/95 - RTF(*.doc)"
~Now the document is 4.1MB!
~Anyone know why the file size is now so large?
~Is there any way to decrease the size of the file(without compressing the graphic)?
Thanks,
~Brian
brian-at-briandina.com

Re: rtf-size
by Kees Bakker / January 17, 2007 7:12 PM PST

Brian,

I think this has to do with the graphics. Graphics are binary and have to be translated to standard ASCII. That's like an picture attachment in a mail is larger than the original. But I must admit I find the increase from 793K to 4.1 Mb too big to be reasonable.

Anyway, you can't influence it. What you can do, however, is zip the rtf-file (that is, move it to a compressed folder in Windows XP) and than mail the zip-file. That's surely smaller.

Your friend has to unzip the file, making it bigger, then import in his older version of Word and see the result.

My Word XP has the option to save a file in Word 6.0/95.doc format (not the rtf-variant). That might give a smaller file, but you may lose some formatting (not likely, but it may happen, just try). Did Microsoft remove that option from Office 2003?

Hope this helps.


Kees

The .RTF file will usually be bigger
by ChuckT / January 18, 2007 6:07 AM PST

The .RTF (Rich text Format) file will usually be bigger because .RTF is a textual representation (open it with Notepad or some other just simple text editor and see the text coding) of the document. If all you have is some formatted text then there is not too much growth when changing from .DOC to .RTF
BUT
If your file has a graphic in it, then think how difficult it is to try and describe a graphic in some parlance of text to exactly describe the graphic. That text used must be exact enough to describe every dot, and color of that dot, used. It can grow quite a bit.

