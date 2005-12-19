RSS feed of the forums

At this point the Cnet forums themselves do not support RSS, and I'm not sure if there are plans to incorporate such in the near future. However, several other parts of Cnet do support RSS feeding at this time. For example, if you go to the cnet.com mainpage, you can enable RSS for the Weekly Buzz with Molly Wood. The second example may seem strange (out of place?), but if you go to the forums mainpage, you can enable RSS for the latest Cnet Editor reviews. You can also receive RSS feeds from Cnet's other properties, including news.com. Just a few Cnet feeds to keep you busy while you're not in the forums.
Just wondering if its possible to get RSS feed to cnet forums?
Will switch over to Mac OS 10.4 in new year so thought may be I can plan to start new features of this OS