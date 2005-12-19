Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

General discussion

RSS feed of the forums

by prasadp77 / December 19, 2005 11:07 PM PST

Just wondering if its possible to get RSS feed to cnet forums?

Will switch over to Mac OS 10.4 in new year so thought may be I can plan to start new features of this OS Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: RSS feed of the forums
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: RSS feed of the forums
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Some parts of Cnet, but not the forums...
by John.Wilkinson / December 20, 2005 3:13 PM PST
In reply to: RSS feed of the forums

At this point the Cnet forums themselves do not support RSS, and I'm not sure if there are plans to incorporate such in the near future. However, several other parts of Cnet do support RSS feeding at this time. For example, if you go to the cnet.com mainpage, you can enable RSS for the Weekly Buzz with Molly Wood. The second example may seem strange (out of place?), but if you go to the forums mainpage, you can enable RSS for the latest Cnet Editor reviews. You can also receive RSS feeds from Cnet's other properties, including news.com. Just a few Cnet feeds to keep you busy while you're not in the forums. Happy

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
cnet should plan forums
by prasadp77 / December 20, 2005 5:56 PM PST

Good to know but may be cnet should plan forums in RSS feed, it will be very handy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It 's on the forum wish list... just don't know when it will
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / December 21, 2005 2:27 PM PST
In reply to: RSS feed of the forums

be created and implemented...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Forum Feedback & Announcements forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.