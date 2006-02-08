Routing and Remote Access / Access Denied

I?m having a big issue wit Routing and Remote Access , On my Windows 2003 server SE SP1 (PDC)
When I?m trying to open Routing and Remote Access I get error ACCESS DENIED, when I click on OK
It will open it, I see server is running but I?m unable to go to properties, I?m login as a Administrator. Looks like something is blocking access to that snap in, thare is noo when i go to MMC and add a rras snapin, but cannot view any nodes or properties.
I check all policies , could not find anything. VPN is running but I cannot tweek any prop.
any ideas are appreciate .
Thanks !! AndrixFL
