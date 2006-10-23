Routers serve as fiirewalls?

"Safe" is a matter of personal definition. If you really do not have anything that would create a problem if it is compromised and you do not have concerns about having to reformat and restore everything then a good SPI firewall router should do the trick. You should keep in mind that there are tracks on your computer that are not readily thought about. Your swap file, any last used files, temp files, etc. so if you are doing any financial work even if you do not keep it on yor computer, there may be tracks that can be recovered.



Bascially, I agree with Paul C that a "layered" approach is required for all but those who literally do not do anything at any time that might cause financial or other problems if the data was recovered.



A firewall that I have found to be very good is Comodo. It can be installed with the default settings for good protection (better IMHO than ZoneAlarm or Kerio) and can be tweaked to provide practically impervious protection for anyone who is so inclined. It passed all the leak tests for me when I set to "Ask" for everything. This is not a setting that many would use, but if protection is tantamount then it does the job. The default protection is not perfect, but provides fewer leaks than ZoneAlarm or Kerio.