router settings?

I wonder if you have done some settings other than stock for the SMC router? If so, tell about it.
Bob
I have an AMD 3500+, 1 gig DDR, WinXP SP2. DSL through earthlink and a SMC 7004BR router with 2 computers. I just bought a Phillips Streamium MCI-200.
The problem...the Streamium will see my server and the music, display the files but only play them intermittently. Same with the internet. It will connect to internet radio stations, display the tracks, but only play for a few seconds at a time. I did adjust the XP firewall to permit the Streamium software access. If the Streamium connects to the internet, do I still need to adjust the ports on the router? I'm about a C+, not quite a newbie and will gladly take any suggestions before I return the stereo. Thanks.