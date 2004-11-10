Networking & Wireless forum

by richiegt / November 10, 2004 6:10 AM PST

I have an AMD 3500+, 1 gig DDR, WinXP SP2. DSL through earthlink and a SMC 7004BR router with 2 computers. I just bought a Phillips Streamium MCI-200.

The problem...the Streamium will see my server and the music, display the files but only play them intermittently. Same with the internet. It will connect to internet radio stations, display the tracks, but only play for a few seconds at a time. I did adjust the XP firewall to permit the Streamium software access. If the Streamium connects to the internet, do I still need to adjust the ports on the router? I'm about a C+, not quite a newbie and will gladly take any suggestions before I return the stereo. Thanks.

Re: router settings?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2004 6:15 AM PST
In reply to: router settings?

I wonder if you have done some settings other than stock for the SMC router? If so, tell about it.

Bob

Re: router settings?
by richiegt / November 10, 2004 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: Re: router settings?

Quick response. Thanks. All that I've done is open the XP firewall and plugged the stereo into the router. The stereo gives the option during setup of a Static or DHCP connection and I just used the DHCP. The Streamium software advises that ports 1900 and 49152-49154 must be open. I assumed this refered to the XP firewall. Would these ports on the router interfer with the stream? Make the stream intermittent or stop it completely?

Set the XP aside fo a moment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2004 7:54 AM PST
In reply to: Re: router settings?

For the device to work, the XP box doesn't have to be involved. I'd make sure the firmware is the latest and try another brand router.

As to the XP box, it's odd that such would drop out. But with all that spyware out there I never am quite sure people have it all gone. www.pestscan.com is turning out to be a good test if someone thinks they got it all.

The XP firewall can be safely turned off for a test run since you are behind a router.

In closing, another rare item is a properly installed XP. Latest machine BIOS and drivers are still not found on problematic machines.

Re: Set the XP aside fo a moment.
by richiegt / November 10, 2004 9:05 AM PST

I really appreciate your time. I just built the machine so XP is a clean install and I'm pretty sure all the drivers are updated. The router firmware is current too.

I'm thinking about getting a new router. This type of thing really eats at me till I get it solved. Thanks again.

I know the feel. That SMC
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2004 9:25 AM PST

It's not known to have many issues. If the firmware is current and the stock settings are intact, then I wonder how it works when both PCs are offline.

Bob

Re: I know the feel. That SMC
by richiegt / November 16, 2004 10:07 PM PST

Just for the record, I gave up and sent took the unit back to Best Buys. When I called Phillips for help they didn't even have the model # listed in their system. Anyway, thanks for the help and don't buy a Streamium.

