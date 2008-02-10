Router Recommendations please

That's a killer on this one. There is no known router that will penetrate such. You'll have to design a solution with some central router and wire WAPs back to it to create your wifi "zones."
I decline to provide a free course in network design but it's a well known problem with a simple solution.
Bob
Hi all
Just about to purchase my first laptop and it will come with 802.11agn.
I have a desktop PC also, but plan on connecting this directly to the router and so it is just the laptop that will be wireless at the moment.
House is single storey (2000 square feet), but construction is concrete walls.
What router would you recommend and why?
Thanks