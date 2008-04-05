Windows Vista forum

router problems

by dabu49 / April 5, 2008 11:57 PM PDT

I have went through hours of Tech support with Dell and Charter Communication. I am running two desktop computers. Dell 8100 Dimension running XP and a new Dell xps 420 with Vista Premium. The xps 420 won't recognize my DI 624 router. If I bypass the router I can connect to the internet. I have searched everything I can think of on the internet. I checked out the Dlink website and it told me the router should work with Vista.
One other thing ,I had to turn off VIsta firewall just to get connected to the internet. Can someone help.

router problems
Over in our networking forum is a tip about Vista
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2008 12:02 AM PDT
And it's issue with wifi not connecting to some routers.
PUT THAT PATCH IN FIRST to save headaches and me asking if it's installed.

-> http://forums.cnet.com/5204-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&tag=forum.fd

I'm not going to ask if you wired it all up per the router manual but skip to a common issue. When you move the ethernet cable back to the WAN port of the router did you power down the cable modem for a 10 count? If not it shouldn't work.
Bob

These problems can be a pain in the butt.
by Dango517 / April 6, 2008 12:29 PM PDT

You should have diagnostics you can run, run them and see what they say. You can find these in network and sharing center or by right clicking on your adapter icon on the toolbar (bottom right side).

Turn off the router. Unplug everything else associated with it then wait a few minutes then plug everything back in and then restart the router. This will reset everything.

If this doesn't do it then disable then re-enable your connections in network and sharing center.

Are you sure you have the LAN configured correctly. See your help feature in the OS for assistance. Double check it to make sure it has been done correctly.

Have you changed any settings in your Ethernet Adapter, if so, reinstall the driver to restore the defaults settings again.

Lastly, Contact your ISP for assistance. They can run diagnostics from there side of the router and possibly provide additional information and some clues to help you solve this problem.

I realize this a long list but these problems are complex.

That's all the suggestions I have for you. If you don't know how to do these things you'll need to learn to solve this problem. If not now then later.

I've got great diagnostics.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2008 12:38 PM PDT

But try to reply to the original poster...

