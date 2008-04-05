router problems

You should have diagnostics you can run, run them and see what they say. You can find these in network and sharing center or by right clicking on your adapter icon on the toolbar (bottom right side).



Turn off the router. Unplug everything else associated with it then wait a few minutes then plug everything back in and then restart the router. This will reset everything.



If this doesn't do it then disable then re-enable your connections in network and sharing center.



Are you sure you have the LAN configured correctly. See your help feature in the OS for assistance. Double check it to make sure it has been done correctly .



Have you changed any settings in your Ethernet Adapter, if so, reinstall the driver to restore the defaults settings again.



Lastly, Contact your ISP for assistance. They can run diagnostics from there side of the router and possibly provide additional information and some clues to help you solve this problem.



I realize this a long list but these problems are complex.



That's all the suggestions I have for you. If you don't know how to do these things you'll need to learn to solve this problem. If not now then later.



This thread is untracked.