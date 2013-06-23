But my advice is to be clear about return policies. I find that some consumers an incensed by the need to learn about networking or that a product, new, out of the box needs a firmware update.
If a product is not working and support fails, by knowing your return policy up front you can return this for something else.
Bob
Hi guys ... my first post here, but I really need your help. I`m living in a large apartment (two floors) and I`m trying to build a good home network. I recently changed from ADSL to Optical Internet + IPTV, so I need connection not only for my wifi devices, but also for the TV Set top Boxes. So I decided to go for Powerline Adapters.
I need to buy 3 Powerline Adapters (cause I`ll use 2 set top boxes on each floor) and a Router. Because I`m planing on buying a new laptop (high end), which will support the AC Standard I want an AC Router.
For now I decided to go for all netgear stuff, but am not sure if I`m not making a mistake, thats why I need your opinion. My budget is around 300-325$ at most.
So for Router I chose the R6300 and for Powerline Adapters the XAV5602 (XAVT5602 package that comes with 3 XAV5602 Adapters). The reason I chose XAV5602 instead of 5601 is because I`ve heard that 5601 has some problems with the firmware and constantly looses connection (If someone can confirm that it would be helpful).
I`m still not sure if I should go for the R6300 or the Asus AC66, but because I decided on the Netgear Powerline Adapters, I chose to go all Netgear.
The 500MBps powerlines of Asus are alot more expensive also
So I need your help... what should I chose?
Thanks in advance and If you have any better suggestions for the home network, please give me an advice !!