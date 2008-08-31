RootkitRevealer -- What was it suppose to have done?

RootkitRevealer is an advanced rootkit detection utility. It runs on Windows NT 4 and higher and its output lists Registry and file system API discrepancies that may indicate the presence of a user-mode or kernel-mode rootkit. RootkitRevealer successfully detects many persistent rootkits including AFX, Vanquish and HackerDefender (note: RootkitRevealer is not intended to detect rootkits like Fu that don't attempt to hide their files or registry keys). If you use it to identify the presence of a rootkit please let us know!
I just downloaded and ran RootkitRevealer (from download.com). It scanned my PC (I use Windows XP SP2 Home Edition) and the last time I checked on it, it had found four things and was still scanning.
So I left it alone to scan. I come back to the PC and the scan (I assume) finished. But there are no scan results, the program's closed. There's just nothing.
I tried opening the documentation that also downloaded with it and all I get is a "Navigation to web page was canceled" message.
What was RootkitRevealer supposed to have done and what's the problem with it?