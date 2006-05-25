Robot Fear?

...with no regard to special relationships. Kantian in nature i suppose.
Why do we fear the robots?
Do we fear losing control of our lives?
Have we seen to many 'robots take over the world' movies?
The CNET Lounge is a relaxed destination for you to discuss with your fellow members the latest happenings around tech hot topics, tech news, and tech products and gadgets found on CNET or around the Web. All topics beyond tech are welcomed as well, but please no religion or political discussions.
Why do we fear the robots?
Do we fear losing control of our lives?
Have we seen to many 'robots take over the world' movies?
Me I love robots. I love to build my own and love to intergrate as much tech into myself as physically possible.
I mean having a high tec Jacket is coll, but it need washing sometimes, Under the skin is a nice clean safe place for inventions.
Robotic parts intergated into me.. Bring it on .
And yes I would love a house with robotic everything, But for now I am working on Intelligent self openong doors that fit naturally into my 1908 villa that I'm restoring
I'm all for robots ..... AI might be a worry, but Robots are very col
Watch the Movie AI and you'll soon have a soft spot for the poor misnderstood meccha .. David is such a cool character.
Maybe we are really concerned that if we make them, we might assume resposibility for them, and we are too busy looking after our own backsides to be resposible for anyone or anything else.
US soldiers in Iraq are giving nicknames and forming emotional bonds with bomb-defusing robots they have come to regard as team mates, according to the founder of the company that invented the machines... ... "Please fix Scooby Doo because he saved my life," a soldier told repair technicians.
Full story at:
/http://www.stuff.co.nz/stuff/0,2106,3679788a11275,00.html
Doesn't sound like robo-Fear to me
The reality is that fear seems only to be a fear of the unknown. Molly and Veronica need more exposure to robots .. Robots are your friends Lectures, and spending a week wired to asimo ...
That should cure them.
Or recruit them as national guardmen, Show them how to diffuse bombs and send them to Iraq ... which might mess up the podcast schedule
Dear reader,
For most of my 24 years of existence minus the ages of infancy and incompanancy which i anticipate is of equaling 12 years of study. I have believed myself to have developed a personality i later took up as my philosophical being. With the knowledge gained and the time to process the understanding of this topic is one of many that has become quite clear.
It is certain that there are and for a estimate of 340 years forward there will be those of the human population who even among advance societies will be fearing of robotic creations. Less advanced societies within those years are certain to be swallowed up in the event of positive political influence is given the best possible scenario (not likely to happen). Part of this fear is built by fear of loss of control. However humanity as i see is in no immediate danger of robotic take over. Suffice that i am not fully aware of the full news of the advances made in programing, graphic interfaces, or brain wave reading technology. Other reasons for this fear are related to: fear of change, fear of the unknown, and fear of trusting others.
These fears are results of limited knowledge, limited communication, and the human nature of being unreliable. (unreliable i say because all humans are prone to mistake and prone to put oneself before others (dependent on childhood development (dependent on knowledge developed and social engagement (dependent on complex associations of positive and negative experiences) ) ) ). This long parenthesis just to say the average person is both trusting and untrusting of unknown strangers, based on their knowledge conceived of the situation of which there trust must be applied.
For a real life example when a bridge got damaged by a ship passing under it, the attained knowledge of the viewer whom saw the event, lead to the decision to call in a 911 call. information obtained through that call and through quick procedures of the police lead to having the bridge shut down for traffic by police forces to be inspected. The guarantee the bridges safeness by the engineering team that hard inspected the bridge, and guarantee of the builders team who made the bridge repairs, is what everyone in the city was given to decide on whether they would trust the bridge to carry them across safely ever again. the knowledge given was that trained experts had okayed the bridge. today this bridge is back in full swing although traffic appears to have decreased dramatically due to those who do not trust the bridge. time that the bridge was down and how long it has continued without recurring trouble are the factors that now guide how people will think of this bridge in regards to safety.
The given example is from my perspective of how fear is related to knowledge, and how in regards to robotics related fears we can in my opinion, understand what is to come with the introduction to something new.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.