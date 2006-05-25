Robot Fear?

Dear reader,

For most of my 24 years of existence minus the ages of infancy and incompanancy which i anticipate is of equaling 12 years of study. I have believed myself to have developed a personality i later took up as my philosophical being. With the knowledge gained and the time to process the understanding of this topic is one of many that has become quite clear.



It is certain that there are and for a estimate of 340 years forward there will be those of the human population who even among advance societies will be fearing of robotic creations. Less advanced societies within those years are certain to be swallowed up in the event of positive political influence is given the best possible scenario (not likely to happen). Part of this fear is built by fear of loss of control. However humanity as i see is in no immediate danger of robotic take over. Suffice that i am not fully aware of the full news of the advances made in programing, graphic interfaces, or brain wave reading technology. Other reasons for this fear are related to: fear of change, fear of the unknown, and fear of trusting others.



These fears are results of limited knowledge, limited communication, and the human nature of being unreliable. (unreliable i say because all humans are prone to mistake and prone to put oneself before others (dependent on childhood development (dependent on knowledge developed and social engagement (dependent on complex associations of positive and negative experiences) ) ) ). This long parenthesis just to say the average person is both trusting and untrusting of unknown strangers, based on their knowledge conceived of the situation of which there trust must be applied.



For a real life example when a bridge got damaged by a ship passing under it, the attained knowledge of the viewer whom saw the event, lead to the decision to call in a 911 call. information obtained through that call and through quick procedures of the police lead to having the bridge shut down for traffic by police forces to be inspected. The guarantee the bridges safeness by the engineering team that hard inspected the bridge, and guarantee of the builders team who made the bridge repairs, is what everyone in the city was given to decide on whether they would trust the bridge to carry them across safely ever again. the knowledge given was that trained experts had okayed the bridge. today this bridge is back in full swing although traffic appears to have decreased dramatically due to those who do not trust the bridge. time that the bridge was down and how long it has continued without recurring trouble are the factors that now guide how people will think of this bridge in regards to safety.

The given example is from my perspective of how fear is related to knowledge, and how in regards to robotics related fears we can in my opinion, understand what is to come with the introduction to something new.