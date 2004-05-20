RNC Convention Schedule

I think I saw the Democratic schedule posted here a few weeks back. In the interest of equal time here is the RNC schedule sent to my in-box. Being a member of the Enlightened Individualist party, I get mail from both sides
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE
CONVENTION SCHEDULE
New York, NY
6:00 PM Opening Prayer led by the Reverend Jerry Fallwell
6:30 PM Pledge of Allegiance
6:35 PM Burning of Bill of Rights (excluding 2nd amendment)
6:45 PM Salute to the Coalition of the Willing
6:46 PM Seminar #1 Getting your kid a military deferment
7:30 PM First Presidential Beer Bong
7:35 PM Serve Freedom Fries
7:40 PM EPA Address #1: Mercury, it's what s for dinner.
8:00 PM Vote on which country to invade next
8:10 PM Call EMTs to revive Rush Limbaugh
8:15 PM John Ashcroft Lecture: The ***** are after your children
8:30 PM Round table discussion on reproductive rights (men only)
8:50 PM Seminar #2 Corporations: The government of the future
9:00 PM Condi Rice sings Can t Help Lovin Dat Man
9:05 PM Second Presidential Beer Bong
9:10 PM EPA Address #2 Trees: The real cause of forest fires
9:30 PM Break for secret meetings
10:00 PM Second prayer led by Cal Thomas
10:15 PM Lecture by Carl Rove: Doublespeak made easy
10:30 PM Rumsfeld demonstration of how to squint and talk macho
10:35 PM Bush demonstration of trademark deer in headlights stare.
10:40 PM John Ashcroft demonstrates new mandatory kevlar chastity belt
10:45 PM Clarence Thomas reads list of black republicans
10:46 PM Third Presidential Beer Bong
10:50 PM Seminar #3 Education: a drain on our nation s economy.
11:10 PM Hilary Clinton Pi
