Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

Ripping software w/ level control?

by make_or_break / April 26, 2009 8:43 PM PDT

Are there any ripping apps available that allow for fixing the level control of the ripped output file? (MP3, AAC, etc.)

I find that I really miss the days of previewing via UV meters, making adjustments and then putting song to (cassette) tape...only because I could match the volume level from track to track. I know iTunes has a rudimentary control for adjusting the gain level, but that only seems to work for playback within iTunes; my non-Apple devices play the song files as loud (or soft) as they sound on the original CDs from which they were ripped from. It's REALLY irritating on my JVC head unit in the car, where I read AAC and MP3 files off of a flash drive. One song will require the volume to be turned up, then the next randomly selected song will be ear-piercing.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Ripping software w/ level control?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Ripping software w/ level control?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Thanks for the suggestion, but...
by make_or_break / April 30, 2009 12:47 AM PDT
In reply to: have you checked

Since I've started to rip to MP3 again after a long bout with AAC (acquiring too many devices in my possession that don't like AAC is the reason), I decided to give the app a try. Here's my opinion after trying it:

After modifying a number of MP3 tracks with MP3gain, I've decided to leave my files alone. My primary gripe is that there's a detectable falloff in audio quality after compensating for the revised level adjustment. Comparing original and altered files back-to-back and adjusting for the volume difference, the MP3gain-modified file is more compressed than before; reverberations and sound decay--particularly on the low end frequencies--are more muted and harder to detect than with the original MP3 file. But even midrange material--human voice, for instance--loses depth and resonance as well. I suspect the higher frequencies are similarly affected, but with my older ears it's harder for me to notice any significant differences.

MP3s--at least sonically--are bad enough as it is (usual rip rate: VBR centered around 256kbps); I can do without another app that degrades the quality even further.

Even if MP3gain did only adjust the level and didn't degrade quality, it's not as convenient as having the gain control built into the actually ripping program. I had hoped to find something that would control levels on all future rips. As for my existing library: MP3gain doesn't do anything for the main part of my existing music: AAC files, created when I was primarily an iPod user. I guess I'll just have to keep looking.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry, but I don't do mp3 or
by Ed Mead Forum moderator / April 30, 2009 7:29 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So much work (sigh)
by make_or_break / May 2, 2009 3:05 AM PDT

I took your advice and ran a number of Google searches, including the one in your link. There certainly doesn't seem to be a clean, easy-to-use application available. A lot of these apps seem to be fairly old as well; aside from Wavegain and perhaps one or two others, updates and tweaks seem to have stopped several years ago. Some of Google's search results have disappeared altogether; guess that answers which of these didn't work to begin with.

Several resultant pages described plug-ins that require conversion of existing lossy files back to WAV, then level--or normalizing--processing, then reprocessing back to whatever lossy format is desired. Maybe it's me, but somehow I'm not convinced that the quality of the end result will justify the trouble (or it could've been the posts by others who complained about what their ears were ending up hearing).

Processing lossy material has always been a "losing" proposition (pun intended); my recent experience with MP3gain (itself looking very much an old program that hasn't seen much support in recent years) just goes to reinforce my past results. However at this point I don't seem myself spending the time and starting over, re-ripping 33,000+ audio files to lossless (on top of thousands of CDs still to rip), then running the command-line Wavegain to normalize, then convert to a MP3-player friendly lossy format. Life's just too short, particularly when one gets into these post-midlife years where I'm at. Alas, my master 'to do' list doesn't--and won't--include endless hours at the computer monkeying around with digital files just for the "benefit" of normalized sound on some stupid MP3 playing device; something would be definitely wrong with that picture.

Life was so much easier--albeit slower--when it was analog.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Replay Gain
by pepoluan / May 2, 2009 11:12 PM PDT

Ever heard of Replay Gain?

Winamp, MediaMonkey, and foobar2000 supports Replay Gain.

Read this for more:
http://wiki.hydrogenaudio.org/index.php?title=Replaygain

It has a link to relevant utilities for various audio formats.

Now that aside, you know, it's theoretically impossible for MP3Gain to alter quality, as it only changes -- throughout the MP3 file -- the value of gain. No data is changed. No compression is performed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Except...
by make_or_break / May 3, 2009 3:53 PM PDT
In reply to: Replay Gain

I'm not the first to observe this problem with MP3gain. Since experiencing myself, thanks to Google I've found postings reaching back to the early days of MP3gain that echo the sound quality issues I've experienced and voiced.

There's really no polite way of putting it; the modified files--simply put--sound like garbage. Makes no difference if the gain level is decreased or increased from the original; file after file the resultant file sounds inferior to the MP3 original.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.