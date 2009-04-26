Ripping software w/ level control?

I took your advice and ran a number of Google searches, including the one in your link. There certainly doesn't seem to be a clean, easy-to-use application available. A lot of these apps seem to be fairly old as well; aside from Wavegain and perhaps one or two others, updates and tweaks seem to have stopped several years ago. Some of Google's search results have disappeared altogether; guess that answers which of these didn't work to begin with.



Several resultant pages described plug-ins that require conversion of existing lossy files back to WAV, then level--or normalizing--processing, then reprocessing back to whatever lossy format is desired. Maybe it's me, but somehow I'm not convinced that the quality of the end result will justify the trouble (or it could've been the posts by others who complained about what their ears were ending up hearing).



Processing lossy material has always been a "losing" proposition (pun intended); my recent experience with MP3gain (itself looking very much an old program that hasn't seen much support in recent years) just goes to reinforce my past results. However at this point I don't seem myself spending the time and starting over, re-ripping 33,000+ audio files to lossless (on top of thousands of CDs still to rip), then running the command-line Wavegain to normalize, then convert to a MP3-player friendly lossy format. Life's just too short, particularly when one gets into these post-midlife years where I'm at. Alas, my master 'to do' list doesn't--and won't--include endless hours at the computer monkeying around with digital files just for the "benefit" of normalized sound on some stupid MP3 playing device; something would be definitely wrong with that picture.



Life was so much easier--albeit slower--when it was analog.