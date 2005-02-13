-> http://www.rioworld.org/
Many FAQs, firmware and more.
Bob
hi folks,
got trouble,
i have a rio s50 and it was working fine until i did a clean install and at the same time updated the firmware and now it is not recognized in media player. (cant tell whats causing the problems)
i have the lastest drivers and sp2.
the player pops up and the drivers are installed probably. it is still listed under control panel in device manager,
but thats it. it is not in the "portable media players" section in control panel or listed as a synch option in wmp
please help
thanks,
j