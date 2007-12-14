Rio ce2100 upgrader message help

Greetings all, I hope someone can help me, I have the "upgrader" message on my Rio ce2100, so I went to the Rio site and downloaded the firmware then followed the instructions to install and it installed with no error messages but the unit still does nothing but display "upgrader". Anyone know how to fix?
Thanks in advance for any help...
...John
