Reward Instead of Criminalize

by bleepbloop / November 12, 2005 11:33 AM PST

Another proposition for Sony would be to reward their customers rather then criminalizing them. Maybe by providing some way to VOLUNTARILY register a CD with Sony, you could get 5 free downloads from their music store in a DRM (or beter yet, non-DRM format) or earn points to get other merchadise from Sony similar to the Sony Rewards credit card program. It's been proven that reward works over punishment. I'm sure there are some kinks that would have to be worked out, but I think Sony should give it a try.

Worth a try
by arshield / November 12, 2005 11:37 AM PST

It has been shown that criminalizing isn't working. Reward might, and it is worth a try.

Customer Service
by Orange16 / November 12, 2005 1:31 PM PST

Sony actually doing something beneficial to the consumer. Thats a novel idea! Mabe the execs can take a hint when they realize that forcing protection on people makes them mad.

