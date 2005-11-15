Mr. Mcluhan said the medium was the message but the Internet is turning that on it's head just a bit. I work under the premise that the Internet is just a really nifty delivery system that allows a lot more flexibility.

I think TV channels will still exist, but they'll be just one way to watch TV. You can either 'catch' what's on if you don't want to decide, or you can pick and choose from available programs.

Just as radio didn't kill movies, and TV didn't kill radio or movies, the Internet won't kill so much as transform.