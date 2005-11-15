Mr. Mcluhan said the medium was the message but the Internet is turning that on it's head just a bit. I work under the premise that the Internet is just a really nifty delivery system that allows a lot more flexibility.
I think TV channels will still exist, but they'll be just one way to watch TV. You can either 'catch' what's on if you don't want to decide, or you can pick and choose from available programs.
Just as radio didn't kill movies, and TV didn't kill radio or movies, the Internet won't kill so much as transform.
Isn?t it interesting that the more internet is getting complex its ousting the TV & Telephone? This is hardly anything new, but with more computer variations like consoles being more like multi-media computers connecting to TVs. And at the same time cable/satellite companies & TVs being more like computers with on demand viewing, digital broadcast, TiVo, & TVs are monitors now. Mess of Wire is gone (WiFi). VoIp?
It?s a big bunch of technologies on a collision course, or peaceful union ;). A TV ?channel? is going to be a ridiculous concept in my opinion. Especially when it?s less economical to have a broadcasted feed due to not everyone wanting to watch one thing all at the same time along with increased broadband.
again, no headlines here, just thinking