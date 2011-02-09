The reversing camera comes with a 6m yellow cable which is used to connect to the screen. Connect the power cables to your reversing light or reverse gear.Be aware, there should be one camera detecting wire from your car stereo, which should be connected to positive power as well, then change to "AV" mode, it will turn on automatically only when the reversing light is on.
i am just to receive a nice TD717G and would like to fit a reversing camera to it. but i don't know how to connect the reversing camera. any help? thanks!!