Returning the wrong computer costs me $$$

I ordered two computers from Dell on July 9, 2010, a Dell 8100 XPS and a Dell XPS 9000. I received the 8100 and an Alienware Aurora Desktop instead of the 9000. I contacted Dell and I quickly received the correct computer and was told that I would receive a return label for the Alienware. It was not with the shipment so I thought it might be mailed separately. It was not. Shortly after this I talked to a Dell representative and I was told that I would receive an email with the label attached. I did not receive this. A Dell representative called again; I was not home; my daughter answered the phone and thought that someone would call me back. No one ever did. I tried to return this computer and have now been storing it for three months.

I contacted them again recently and explained that I had to take an unpaid day off from work to wait for UPS. I have already done this twice and the second time was due to Dell's mistake. Now they want me to take off another day and wait for someone to pick up the computer. It is too heavy for me to lift and take it to them.

I told them that I would need to be reimbursed for my lost wages if I miss another days work. Of course they said no and I am now waiting for someone else to contact me.

My question is this, Do I have a valid claim here? I don't think that I should lose almost $600 for Dell's mistake,

Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks.