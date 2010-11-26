Returning the wrong computer costs me $$$

Dell forum

by judymcb / November 26, 2010 6:34 AM PST

I ordered two computers from Dell on July 9, 2010, a Dell 8100 XPS and a Dell XPS 9000. I received the 8100 and an Alienware Aurora Desktop instead of the 9000. I contacted Dell and I quickly received the correct computer and was told that I would receive a return label for the Alienware. It was not with the shipment so I thought it might be mailed separately. It was not. Shortly after this I talked to a Dell representative and I was told that I would receive an email with the label attached. I did not receive this. A Dell representative called again; I was not home; my daughter answered the phone and thought that someone would call me back. No one ever did. I tried to return this computer and have now been storing it for three months.
I contacted them again recently and explained that I had to take an unpaid day off from work to wait for UPS. I have already done this twice and the second time was due to Dell's mistake. Now they want me to take off another day and wait for someone to pick up the computer. It is too heavy for me to lift and take it to them.
I told them that I would need to be reimbursed for my lost wages if I miss another days work. Of course they said no and I am now waiting for someone else to contact me.
My question is this, Do I have a valid claim here? I don't think that I should lose almost $600 for Dell's mistake,
Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks.

4 total posts
Sadly I think there is no claim.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2010 8:25 AM PST

Here there are local UPS and Fedex stores that I can drop such things off at. Even if I paid the shipping it must be far less than the 600 bucks for the computer you have possession of.

This is probably not what you want to read but paying the shipping must be less than what we lose by waiting at home a day.
Bob

Alienware Aurora Desktop is mucho heavy
by judymcb / November 27, 2010 1:00 AM PST

Thanks for your reply. We have those too but I am a 115 lb. female and there is no way I can pick this thing up and take it somewhere or I would have done so a long time ago. I don't know anyone strong enough to pick it up. I tried to with the help of two daughters and we couldn't budge it. It weighs over 100 pounds and the box is about four feet tall. Actually, it would not fit in my car anyway.

I suppose that I am griping about losing two days from work at my expense when this is Dell's mistake. Thanks for your help.
Judy

It's time to make more calls.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 27, 2010 2:05 AM PST

While I would suggest that your friends help you out here I know some don't want to call up their friends on this.

It appears that you have to take this up with dell again and explain that no one can move this machine but them.
Bob

