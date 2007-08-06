Retail, OEM, or Upgrade

...before doing an install of Win XP with an upgrade CD.



I am assuming here that you're replacing the hard drive on which you have Win 98 installed with the new hard drive. Here's what you do:



1. Install the new hard drive. Make sure that it's screwed tightly into the bay and that the power and data cables are properly attached.



2. Reconnect your monitor, keyboard, mouse and modem then turn on the PC. When the power comes on, IMMEDIATELY load the Win XP CD in its drive.



3. If the PC is set up properly, it'll read the CD drive, and you'll see the blue screen that begins, "Welcome to Setup." Follow the prompts. Setup will format the new hard drive. Choose the NTFS file system.



4. At some point during the process (I cant remember when), Setup will ask you to remove the Win XP CD and insert the Win 98 CD. Do so. Setup will read the CD and insure that you do in fact have Windows 98. Setup will then ask you to remove the Win 98 CD and reinsert the Win XP CD. Do so, and Setup will resume. Follow the prompts.



5. After Setup is complete, you'll be asked to validate Windows. Do it. After validation is complete, reboot. Then setup your Internet connection and install all your security software (antivirus, antispyware, etc.) Go online and IMMEDIATELY go to Windows Update/Microsoft Update; fully update the operating system. Then, update your security software.



6. Then reinstall all your other programs and enjoy!



Hope this helps,



Paul



P.S. Select Automatic Updates for the operating system.