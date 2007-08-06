Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Retail, OEM, or Upgrade

by faithfrank / August 6, 2007 1:50 AM PDT

I hope I understand this correctly ? if I purchase XP as OEM and not as Retail, I will get no support from Microsoft. Is the same true if I purchase an XP upgrade (from Windows 98SE) ? that is, no support from Microsoft. The price for an OEM and an upgrade are about the same.

Collapse -
Correct: Upgrades come with support...
by John.Wilkinson / August 6, 2007 6:28 AM PDT

Upgrades follow the same general rules as their full retail counterparts, unlike OEM copies, enabling the license to be transferred to a different computer, allowing you to replace the motherboard, and offering standard Microsoft support options. The only limitation is it must be used as an upgrade, not a lone installation.

John

Collapse -
Quick question about OEM version of M$ XP Pro .
by CTBCo / August 24, 2007 3:47 PM PDT

May OEM versions be upgraded, moved from one hard drive to another and be reinstalled when the motherboard is replaced? I assume M$ permits the automatic updates at its website.

Collapse -
I would...
by ozos / August 6, 2007 7:45 PM PDT

Go with the OEM, for two reasons

A) Being able to clean install XP from the CD is a nice extra

B) Microsoft's support isn't stellar, and most of the things you could have questions on can be dicovered through some homework on your part (either online forums, MS online support FAQs, online guides, etc)

Collapse -
Forgot to mention
by faithfrank / August 7, 2007 10:21 PM PDT
In reply to: I would...

This will be going on a new hard drive. I assume that if I went the upgrade way, I would have to install Windows 98SE first and then install the XP upgrade. So I guess it would be the simplest to go with the OEM. It has been at least 6 years since I have contacted Microsoft for support. I have an OEM copy on another computer and have had no problems with it.

Collapse -
yes, thats the hitch to upgrades
by ozos / August 8, 2007 11:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Forgot to mention

You would have to install both 98 and XP, even if its a fresh install, theres just, so many problems with 98 that were fixed in XP, that honestly aren't worth hastling with (personally I wouldn't be considering toying with an operating system that turns 10 in a few months).

Collapse -
NOT TRUE....you do not have to install the original OS (W98)
by VAPCMD / August 25, 2007 1:20 AM PDT

on a new HDD before installing an upgrade version of an OS such as WinXP.

You only need to have the original CD for the OS (Win98) to put into the CD/DVD drive when the upgrade OS (WinXP) finds no upgradeable OS on the clean HDD. At that time you remove the WinXP CD, put in the Win98 CD to provide evidence of an OS than can be upgraded.

Very easy and saves a lot of time when you replace a hard disk that started off with Win98 and was later upgraded to WinXP.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
Frank, you need NOT install Win 98 first...
by Paul C / August 10, 2007 7:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Forgot to mention

...before doing an install of Win XP with an upgrade CD.

I am assuming here that you're replacing the hard drive on which you have Win 98 installed with the new hard drive. Here's what you do:

1. Install the new hard drive. Make sure that it's screwed tightly into the bay and that the power and data cables are properly attached.

2. Reconnect your monitor, keyboard, mouse and modem then turn on the PC. When the power comes on, IMMEDIATELY load the Win XP CD in its drive.

3. If the PC is set up properly, it'll read the CD drive, and you'll see the blue screen that begins, "Welcome to Setup." Follow the prompts. Setup will format the new hard drive. Choose the NTFS file system.

4. At some point during the process (I cant remember when), Setup will ask you to remove the Win XP CD and insert the Win 98 CD. Do so. Setup will read the CD and insure that you do in fact have Windows 98. Setup will then ask you to remove the Win 98 CD and reinsert the Win XP CD. Do so, and Setup will resume. Follow the prompts.

5. After Setup is complete, you'll be asked to validate Windows. Do it. After validation is complete, reboot. Then setup your Internet connection and install all your security software (antivirus, antispyware, etc.) Go online and IMMEDIATELY go to Windows Update/Microsoft Update; fully update the operating system. Then, update your security software.

6. Then reinstall all your other programs and enjoy!

Hope this helps,

Paul

P.S. Select Automatic Updates for the operating system.

Collapse -
Don't know what I would
by faithfrank / August 10, 2007 10:31 PM PDT

have done without that advice! I will make sure that I have both CD's ready to insert. Hopefully, I will be able to get the CD compartment to open up and insert the Win 98 Cd before things go too far.

Collapse -
If 'things go too far' ...
by Edward ODaniel / August 13, 2007 6:50 AM PDT

just go ahead and reboot with the cd already in the drive.

No "pain" at all. Wink

Collapse -
Yes it's Microsoft ...again
by Brmweber / August 11, 2007 3:05 AM PDT

Hi everybody,
I apologize for adding words that won't help, but I can't refrain expressing my personal aversion to M$ attitudes when I read topics like this one. The hours that the world has lost, just making this crap work (ever since Dos times) are just countless !

The worst part is that M$ is getting the money from billions OEM versions to their pockets, but don't even give support for their products, which are on purpose never completely reliable, because the next version will of course solve all issues.

Not to speak about ILLEGAL practices from their side more as from customers side (Europe condemned M$ for illegal practices!)

