Restoring encrypted files

by BlackStripePres. / February 14, 2007 1:04 PM PST

My OS until recently had always been XP, but out of curiosity, I installed Vista on my secondary HD. When I read a bit more into Microsoft's crack-busting updates (combined with vistas seemingly infinite bugs), I decided it would probably be a good idea to save my computer and uninstall vista. Unfortunately all the files on my XP hard drive that Vista came in contact with are now encrypted in Vista format and are thus invisible to XP. Now how the hell do i restore them to XP format? The files "infected" were my entire documents folder, including over a dozen gigs of music and movies, so I would very much like to fix this so i can go back to XP.

Did you use Bitlocker?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 14, 2007 10:13 PM PST
Worse than you think
by BlackStripePres. / February 15, 2007 1:34 AM PST
In reply to: Did you use Bitlocker?

The problem isn't that I get an error, its the fact the xp literally can't see any of the files, it doesnt show them at all, it appears that they do not exist, but when I'm in vista they're visible. By the way, I apologize if you took anything i said as flaming, but it was definately not intended to sound that way.

Since you can get to them in Vista. Put them on CD.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 15, 2007 1:35 AM PST
In reply to: Worse than you think

While you still can.

Bob

Perhaps...
by BlackStripePres. / February 15, 2007 2:52 PM PST

Of course I had already thought of that, my only worry is that the files affected were not just media, so even though i could easily save those files, those that are other files might still not be XP readable. If someone can confirm that once burned the files become universal I would do it, but I'd rather be sure than waste more disks.

I think...
by stonehkm / February 15, 2007 5:30 PM PST
In reply to: Perhaps...

...that when you installed Vista you forgot do do something very important-backing up your files! Yes, it's tedious, but I have all my music, pictures and video on disks and can rip them with whatever OS I am using at any time. I do back ups at least once a week of new data only thereby eliminating the tedium of backing up multiple files in 1 sitting!
Anyway, if you still have Vista installed, you can burn the data to disks, then after removing Vista, rip using XP.

I have encountered people who...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2007 12:21 AM PST
In reply to: Perhaps...

Must know if something will work before trying it. Not to say that's you but I didn't read if you did it.

-> There is one other issue and that's that Office 2007 Trial. People are getting BADLY BURNED as Office 2007 does save in the new file format and once the trial is over people start screaming.

Bob

