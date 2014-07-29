How To forum

Restore win 8.1 on Asus VivoTab Smart ME400c

by rogermac203 / July 29, 2014 3:18 AM PDT

Would anyone know how I would restore a Macrium Reflect backup of Windows 8.1 on a 32Gb micro sd card to a Asus
VivoTab Smart ME400c? I bought a LG Portable DVD Drive so I could use the Macrium Reflect PE- repair disk to boot to. Every time I try to connect the dvd to the usb hub it spins up then disconnects. I'm thinking there's not enough power supplied from the VivoTab. Also I can get into the UEFI Bios, But I have no idea how to change the boot order. There is no listing for the Grin drive , Which is the drive the backup is on which is a micro sd card. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Rogermac203. PS. I've tried to do a backup to a Toshiba 320Gb external backup drive but it disconnects like the LG DVD Drive.

No. But I have used the native backup/restore method.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 29, 2014 3:20 AM PDT

Why would we create yet another system when the Windows 8.1 restore method seems to work?

As to the power issue I use the usual Y cable system for "more power."
Ask Macrium to better document their app?
Bob

Restore win 8.1 on Asus VivoTab Smart ME400c
by rogermac203 / July 29, 2014 7:10 AM PDT

That would be great. Except, I bought this tab with Windows 8 and updated it to 8.1. If I restored it. It would restore to Windows 8. Not going through all that update crap again.Rogermac203.

Then back to those makers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 29, 2014 7:17 AM PDT

Here I can image drives just fine. However I use CloneZilla because, well, that works for me,
Bob

Then Back To Those Makers
by rogermac203 / July 29, 2014 9:29 PM PDT

Well Bob. I've been using Macrium Reflect for about five years on five different computers and have never had a problem. It's the tablet hard drive. Its broken into five separate partitions. One with nothing on it and another with fat 32 on it. Seems odd, But I've been able to use Macrium to back up to a micro ssd and also a 64Gb usb 3 flash drive. Go figure. Rogermac203.

Just a year or 2 ago, changes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2014 12:51 AM PDT

I didn't tell all. To work with Clonezilla I have to be sure to turn off secure boot and turn on CSM. Now with Macrium I'm 100% sure they know all about that.
Bob

