Restore win 8.1 on Asus VivoTab Smart ME400c

Why would we create yet another system when the Windows 8.1 restore method seems to work?
As to the power issue I use the usual Y cable system for "more power."
Ask Macrium to better document their app?
Would anyone know how I would restore a Macrium Reflect backup of Windows 8.1 on a 32Gb micro sd card to a Asus
VivoTab Smart ME400c? I bought a LG Portable DVD Drive so I could use the Macrium Reflect PE- repair disk to boot to. Every time I try to connect the dvd to the usb hub it spins up then disconnects. I'm thinking there's not enough power supplied from the VivoTab. Also I can get into the UEFI Bios, But I have no idea how to change the boot order. There is no listing for the drive , Which is the drive the backup is on which is a micro sd card. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Rogermac203. PS. I've tried to do a backup to a Toshiba 320Gb external backup drive but it disconnects like the LG DVD Drive.