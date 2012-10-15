You should go back to what worked.
You can also try the old click in the empty area of the desktop and tap F5 as you discuss this with your Office IT staffers.
Bob
Sometimes, when I come back to my pc after it being inactive long enough to quiesce (i.e., I can hear the hard drive "spin up" when I first move the mouse--moving the mouse will bring the system "back to life," there may be other ways but I don't know of any) the screen is blank/black. I assume this will, as it has in the past, correct itself when I reboot.
Moving the mouse around the screen restores the icons, and I believe wallpaper, wherever the mouse has been. The same is true for the system tray, so what I normally do is first move the mouse over the system tray area then click on my "restore desktop" icon which will bring back all the icons and the wallpaper.
Any idea(s) what's up?
Thanks.
System: Vista Home Premium 32-bit SP2, Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 @ 2.20GHz, 6.00 GB Dual-Channel DDR2, Motherboard: ASUSTeK, Graphics HP w1907 (1280x960@60Hz) Intel G33/G31 Express Chipset Family, 373GB Hitachi HDT725040VLA360 ATA Device (SATA), HL-DT-ST DVD-RW GSA-H60L ATA Device, Realtek High Definition Audio