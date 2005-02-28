restore Hard Drive for windows 95

WOW - I know what you were going through, as I had an old PB at one time too. What the problem is is that the older Packard Bells used a different CD-Rom driver that Windows didn't have, so you have to install the drivers for the CD-Rom before the CD becomes useable. This takes a special disk that came with the PC. If you don't have the disks any more, you may have a rough time. But all may not be lost!! Here are a couple of websites to go to to possibly find drivers and stuff for your old PB. http://www.geocities.com/SiliconValley/Lakes/8774/ http://www.uktsupport.co.uk/pb/pbidx.htm http://list.driverguide.com/list/company788/index.html http://www.tribalsmile.com/pbupgrade/ (This page contains links to many other pages, too) Without knowing exactly which machine, motherboard, processer, etc. you have, I can't give you more than this, but I was able to find & download what I needed to get my ol' PB up and running! Good Luck.
I need to restore an old computer that had windows 95 on it. The packard Bell restoration disk does not work. Can you help me ?