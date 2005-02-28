restore Hard Drive for windows 95

of all the other vendors combined because of the simplicity of their installation cd's.....they were easy to view for all folders and files and you could find easy workarounds for install issues. Not so anymore but that's a whole nuther thread....



Some more help may come with the aid of a downloaded W95 bootdisk that includes cdrom drivers. Since there were two versions of W95 (original on floppy disks and used the FAT16 format, and later version with USB support called W95B and used the FAT32 format), you will have to make sure you get the correct version for the bootdisk so that if you have to FDISK and FORMAT the drive, you will have it match up to the installation cd.



The downloaded bootdisk can be had at http://www.bootdisk.com or http://www.bootdisk.de and after downloading the file, put a clean floppy disk in the drive and click the .exe file you downloaded. This will start the ten minute process of creating the bootdisk for you.



If you run into problems that the cd won't install, and if you are in dos and understand basic dos commands, go to the cdrom drive letter, put the cd into the drive, and type DIR /W/P in order to view the folders (directories) and files on it.



If you can view the files on the cd, you may see that they are all in separate folders for sound, video, Win95, programs, etc. and you can begin either entering the commands you need to get inside the Win95 folder and then type SETUP to start the installation manually, or you may have to copy the Win95 folder directly to the harddrive and run the setup from there instead......and have the cd handy to use for browsing to various folders to install the hardware when you are asked for the location of the drivers.



This may sound complicated but for the most part, the procedures can go pretty quickly as you get more accustomed to locating the first driver or two and get the hang of it.



TONI