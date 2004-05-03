I don't mean to parody the already heated discussion "down the hall," but it brings me to some good questions...



If I don?t turn off my computer everyday, and instead (As many advise in the discussion of turning computers on/off) leave it on ? For days/weeks at a time?.When does my computer get a chance for a breather... Or, in more technical terms, aren?t my system resources going to get low? Won?t I get so frustrated with a slow computer that I?ll eventually through the thing out of floor five in my apartment complex?



If I put my computer on standby, does it replenish my system resources?

If I leave my computer alone, running no applications, does this replenish my system resources? How?

Is there a way to ?dump? the RAM without shutting down?



Will restarting my computer have the same affect as shutting down? Will it replenish system resources in the same way that shutting a computer down does? Does restarting your computer have the same negative affects (I.E. A ?shock? to the system) as shutting down?