Some millions reboot many times a day so I've leave that as proof it can't be all that bad.
In short, the DOS based Windows have that resource leak issue. 95 and prior are likely the worst and 98/ME to be so-so.
You can research more about Windows Memory and Optimizing at http://www.aumha.org/articles.htm but millions rebooting a day does not lead to world peace.
I don't mean to parody the already heated discussion "down the hall," but it brings me to some good questions...
If I don?t turn off my computer everyday, and instead (As many advise in the discussion of turning computers on/off) leave it on ? For days/weeks at a time?.When does my computer get a chance for a breather... Or, in more technical terms, aren?t my system resources going to get low? Won?t I get so frustrated with a slow computer that I?ll eventually through the thing out of floor five in my apartment complex?
If I put my computer on standby, does it replenish my system resources?
If I leave my computer alone, running no applications, does this replenish my system resources? How?
Is there a way to ?dump? the RAM without shutting down?
Will restarting my computer have the same affect as shutting down? Will it replenish system resources in the same way that shutting a computer down does? Does restarting your computer have the same negative affects (I.E. A ?shock? to the system) as shutting down?