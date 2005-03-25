NATIONS, March 24 - A report on sexual abuse by peacekeepers recommended Thursday that offending soldiers and their commanders be punished by their home countries, that payments made to them be recovered and put into a fund for victims and that the United Nations make compliance with these measures a condition for taking part in its missions.



Secretary General Kofi Annan commissioned the report from Prince Zeid Raad al Hussein, Jordan's ambassador to the United Nations, after evidence emerged that blue helmeted peacekeepers and civilian staff members had had sex with women and girls in Congo in exchange for food and money, and, in some cases, had committed rape. The report also recommended that the United Nations make counseling and medical care available to victims and provide assistance for "peacekeeper babies" left behind when the troops rotate back to their own countries.



Prince Zeid, a former military officer and civilian peacekeeper in Bosnia, said that current efforts to curb abuses were "ad hoc and inadequate" and that exploitative behavior was widespread.



In a cover letter, Mr. Annan said that while peacekeeping had brought stability to many countries over decades, the record had been damaged by acts he termed "unconscionable" and that present measures were "manifestly inadequate."



"Such abhorrent acts are a violation of the fundamental duty of care that all United Nations peacekeeping personnel owe to the local populations they serve," Mr. Annan said, adding that a "fundamental change in approach was needed."



Sarah E. Mendelson, a senior fellow in the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and a vocal critic of the United Nations's past response to the sexual abuse scandal, hailed the report as "extremely important, I would even say revolutionary

