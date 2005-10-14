PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Replacing rollers on my mouse

by TONI H / October 14, 2005 8:48 PM PDT

I have a normally really dependable old (cost $75 originally) MS Intellimouse Trackball that has worn out the rollers finally after about six years of constant use and abuse. Wondering if I could take out the rollers from any other PS/2 mouse and replace them without totally destroying this mouse and get it back up and running right?

I'm using a newer MS Intellipoint Trackball, but the ball is much larger than the old mouse and isn't as comfortable in my small hand as the older Trackball because they designed the newer one to be more 'correct' with how your hand lays on it. It may be more correct, but it's hard to get used to and I find my hand actually getting tired more often because of the size of the ball itself being so much larger than the other. You need a hand the size of Paul Bunyon's to fit on this one comfortably....

TONI

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Replacing rollers on my mouse
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Replacing rollers on my mouse
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Look at...
by Willy / October 14, 2005 9:26 PM PDT

Toni, its far easier to move on. An item like a mouse just gets too many new geewiz changes its hard to keep up with. I suggest you check local Goodwill or Sal. Army as time permits and see if any are on the shelfs or local shops. Further, try another new one from whatever source until then. With there being so many versions of the mouse available a visit to the OfficeMax, etc. is a good start too.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I've hunted all over the net
by TONI H / October 14, 2005 9:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Look at...

over the last year or so trying to find any spare/extra models of this mouse to buy them up and no such luck. I had purchased the last four or five of them years ago at Staples and my sister got two of them. I'm down to two (one of them a puppy chewed through the cord and a friend rewired it for me and is still in the box as my last resort), and this one is getting pretty worn out as far as the rollers go now so moving the cursor across the screen takes four or five swipes with the ball now instead of just one like it should. Kind of like trying to bowl with a flat groove on the ball......

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A quick suggestion
by Willy / October 15, 2005 6:51 AM PDT

Did you clean the roller crud build-up? Just a thought, because far too often repairing a mouse just isn't worth it, yeah I know. -----Willy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ya know
by TONI H / October 15, 2005 7:48 AM PDT
In reply to: A quick suggestion

Since I first got on a computer with WFW (Windows 3.11), I've been going 'forward' to W95, then W98SE, then W2K, and now XP. I've been going 'forward' with newer hardware, new techniques for getting the same thing accomplished that I could do in MSDOS but now with clicks. I've gone 'forward' to now including antivirus and firewall programs where I traveled for years without either and never got a virus until I had a program I paid for. I've been going 'forward' with watching my rebellious 8-year old son grow up, join the Navy leaving me in the wake to having to go 'backwards' to riding that mower and hauling the trash by myself again.

About the only thing I haven't gone forward with was this old mouse, and if I can keep it alive for even a few more days, I'm going for it. LOL It's been the one constant that I've taken from 'forward' to 'forward' in my computer world....kind of like a real comfortable pair of old boxer shorts that I wear to sleep in (men's clothes are always so much more comfortable than what we women get talked into buying).

I've gotten used to having to troubleshoot software and the occasional hardware device....I could always depend on this mouse and it's not going to be allowed to quit on me now if I can help it. heheheh People can complain all they want about MS making an operating system that they don't like, but I have to give them credit for making a piece of hardware that has given as much as it's received and kept going.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'd suggest getting the Logitech trackball...
by martylk2 / October 14, 2005 10:09 PM PDT

I used the MS trackball...thumb version... for years. I never did like the ball sticking but didn't want the Logitech because it only had 3 buttons, no forward and back buttons.

I finally broke down and got the Logitech and I'm glad I did. Smooth, smooth, smooth. I'm still getting used to navigating pages with the explorer foward and back buttons, though. It's much smaller, too.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nobody likes to change.
by Stan Chambers / October 15, 2005 5:12 AM PDT

I recently went wireless with the kb and optical mouse.
It took a little adjusting, but now I wouldn't trade it for anything. No cords to tug at.
Check with Newegg for good deals on Logitech wireless.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Have any used\old pc\parts shops around?
by Scott Swinyard / October 15, 2005 8:30 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yep....my house
by TONI H / October 15, 2005 8:51 AM PDT

I have one and a half rooms full of parts so I'm scarfing rollers from old mice tonight to see if I can fix this one...

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.