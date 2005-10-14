Replacing rollers on my mouse

Since I first got on a computer with WFW (Windows 3.11), I've been going 'forward' to W95, then W98SE, then W2K, and now XP. I've been going 'forward' with newer hardware, new techniques for getting the same thing accomplished that I could do in MSDOS but now with clicks. I've gone 'forward' to now including antivirus and firewall programs where I traveled for years without either and never got a virus until I had a program I paid for. I've been going 'forward' with watching my rebellious 8-year old son grow up, join the Navy leaving me in the wake to having to go 'backwards' to riding that mower and hauling the trash by myself again.



About the only thing I haven't gone forward with was this old mouse, and if I can keep it alive for even a few more days, I'm going for it. LOL It's been the one constant that I've taken from 'forward' to 'forward' in my computer world....kind of like a real comfortable pair of old boxer shorts that I wear to sleep in (men's clothes are always so much more comfortable than what we women get talked into buying).



I've gotten used to having to troubleshoot software and the occasional hardware device....I could always depend on this mouse and it's not going to be allowed to quit on me now if I can help it. heheheh People can complain all they want about MS making an operating system that they don't like, but I have to give them credit for making a piece of hardware that has given as much as it's received and kept going.



