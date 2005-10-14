Replacing rollers on my mouse

Toni, its far easier to move on. An item like a mouse just gets too many new geewiz changes its hard to keep up with. I suggest you check local Goodwill or Sal. Army as time permits and see if any are on the shelfs or local shops. Further, try another new one from whatever source until then. With there being so many versions of the mouse available a visit to the OfficeMax, etc. is a good start too.
tada -----Willy
I have a normally really dependable old (cost $75 originally) MS Intellimouse Trackball that has worn out the rollers finally after about six years of constant use and abuse. Wondering if I could take out the rollers from any other PS/2 mouse and replace them without totally destroying this mouse and get it back up and running right?
I'm using a newer MS Intellipoint Trackball, but the ball is much larger than the old mouse and isn't as comfortable in my small hand as the older Trackball because they designed the newer one to be more 'correct' with how your hand lays on it. It may be more correct, but it's hard to get used to and I find my hand actually getting tired more often because of the size of the ball itself being so much larger than the other. You need a hand the size of Paul Bunyon's to fit on this one comfortably....
TONI