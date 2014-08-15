Replacing OS with others on dual boot PC

Anyhow, this one for newbies would be to restore the PC from the backup or factory condition then install the second OS. I see there are tomes about removing a Linux OS and keeping Windows so my guess is that was too much. So my advice is to go with what you know.
I can't guess which detail eluded you about the removal of Zorin.
Bob
I have dual boot Windows 7 and Zorin OS (it's something similar to Ubuntu). And now I want to replace Zorin with Ubuntu, but keep my Windows 7. I know that i can setup triple boot, but i don't need this, just windows and ubuntu. Please help me, how can i make it up?