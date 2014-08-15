Computer Newbies forum

Tip

Replacing OS with others on dual boot PC

by LenkosZX / August 15, 2014 10:02 PM PDT

I have dual boot Windows 7 and Zorin OS (it's something similar to Ubuntu). And now I want to replace Zorin with Ubuntu, but keep my Windows 7. I know that i can setup triple boot, but i don't need this, just windows and ubuntu. Please help me, how can i make it up?

Tip?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2014 12:39 AM PDT

Anyhow, this one for newbies would be to restore the PC from the backup or factory condition then install the second OS. I see there are tomes about removing a Linux OS and keeping Windows so my guess is that was too much. So my advice is to go with what you know.

I can't guess which detail eluded you about the removal of Zorin.
Bob

You should be able
by itsdigger / August 17, 2014 1:55 AM PDT

to install Ubuntu over Zorin. If you boot up the Ubuntu live disc and start the installation you will be asked if you want to replace Zorin with Ubuntu .

Digger

As a side note
by itsdigger / August 17, 2014 2:01 AM PDT
In reply to: You should be able

since Zorin is based on Ubuntu , you can just go into the repositories and basically turn Zorin into Ubuntu

Digger

