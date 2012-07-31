Then it looks like a standard sata dvd unit.
Look here.......seems to be about a 20 buck item.
http://www.newegg.com/Store/SubCategory.aspx?SubCategory=5&name=CD-DVD-Burners
Someone gave me an HP Pavillion p2-1280 computer but the dvd drive does not seem to work. It won't recognize that I have put a disc in it. It won't burn blank discs or play commercial dvds or cds. I did a reload of Windows7 when I got the computer. Could something have happened during the re-installation of the OS? I have tried to update the drivers, etc. from the HP website, but nothing seems to help. (Note: This computer spent some time outside, but everything else seems to work OK.) Would it be better to try to get a replacement drive to install into the case or just buy an external dvd burner? I don't want to put much $ into this.
