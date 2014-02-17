Try an external USB keyboard as well as test it in Windows Safe Mode or any Live OS CD. There are too many today to list here but I noted it long ago at http://tips.oncomputers.info/archives2004/0401/2004-Jan-11.htm
Today there are a number of Rescue CDs including free antivirus boot CDs and then if your PC is working well enough and you have saved what you can't lose, begin scanning with a little help from Grif at link to follow.
Bob
-> http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6122_102-5509131.html?tag=posts;msg5509131
My_laptop_keyboard_has_been_
affected_by_malware._The_advance_key_does_
not_work_and_some_letter
keys_do_not_either._Have_down-
loaded_several_malware_removal_
programs_but_they_have_not_solved_
problem._Any_suggestions??
Thank_you