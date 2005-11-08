The T70 (film camera) uses the old AF type of lens, which means any lens that fits the T70 will not work on a Digital Rebel camera.
Here is a link to info on the T70:
http://www.mir.com.my/rb/photography/companies/canon/fdresources/SLRs/t70/
The sticking square piece of glass you reference is probably the mirror.
Is it worth fixing?
Only if you want to stay with film cameras.
I still have the even older Canon AE1 SLR film camera, and have not used it for several years.
If you want to use a DigitalSLR, the Canon Rebel 350D is certainly a good starting place.
I stumbled across this website only to find there were
valuable imformation pertaining to old and new cameras.
I have a canon T70 and a 200mm sigma lens of which I bought at a garage sale. When taking a picture the inside shutter(square glass I think) sticks and stays
open. A tech explained to me it could be a magnet problem. He can fix it for $90.00. That's my situation. I've never used, or became familiar with a
professional camera, but I have a desire to learn how.
This is my two-part question. Should I have it repaired
or upgrade to a rebel xt. Also, will the SIGMA lens I have fit on the newer models of canon rebel xt, or do I need an adaptor. The 200mm zoom lens is roughly about
the age of the camera, but in excellent shape. I'll consider any good advice. This is a good web site