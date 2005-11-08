The T70 (film camera) uses the old AF type of lens, which means any lens that fits the T70 will not work on a Digital Rebel camera.

Here is a link to info on the T70:

http://www.mir.com.my/rb/photography/companies/canon/fdresources/SLRs/t70/

The sticking square piece of glass you reference is probably the mirror.

Is it worth fixing?

Only if you want to stay with film cameras.

I still have the even older Canon AE1 SLR film camera, and have not used it for several years.

If you want to use a DigitalSLR, the Canon Rebel 350D is certainly a good starting place.

